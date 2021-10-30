Looking for that house help

Long ago, Only the rich and influential people used to have staff that help them at home, they used to be called servants and maids, These days however there is a tendency on calling them helpers or domestic workers, which I find much better.

However, with this explosion of population and the tight financial situation in many households, both men and women have to work for their family to make ends meet, this leaves the household, especially where there are children involved, in dire need of assistance, this is where a huge industry of house help staff has bloomed all over the world, especially in the Middle East, where it has become the norm to have more than one staff in one household depending on how financially capable the family is.

While for such families having a huge number of staff is considered a luxury, for others as I mentioned it’s a necessity.

The cost of bringing house help is not a cheap affair, and though the employment agencies give you three months warranty to test the house help, it’s usually after the expiration of this these three months that the problems start to surface , and if the domestic helper decides to go back to the agency, unfortunately the employer of this staff would have lost all the money they paid for this domestic staff, it’s a very painful experience where one has lost time, money and energy and then the whole procedure has to start all over, with no guarantee that this time round it will work.

Besides my own experience, I am relying on many stories I witnessed myself with all the cases of runaway staff.

There are always two sides of the story, one of the employer who pays huge amounts to bring the staff and has high expectations, and one of the staff who may realise, albeit a bit late, that they have made a bad choice and are now missing their families.

Up to a few years ago, the Persian Gulf region was flooded with workers from India and Sri Lanka, slowly these groups were replaced by Filipinos, with time, the Philippines government became very strict with rules and regulations regarding their nationals working abroad, this was because of repeated complaints about abuse and mistreatment of the Filipino staff, as such rules became very rigid and the cost of employing people from that region became very high, so a new market Opened up employing staff from Africa.