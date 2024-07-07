Losing our collective gruntle

Have you ever come across disgruntled employees? Well there is no workplace that is complete without a permanently disgruntled employee, or two, or five, goodness they should just go ahead and form an association–PDE (Permanently Disgruntled Employees), but pray tell, just when and how did they lose their gruntle?

If being disgruntled arises from losing one’s gruntle, then how can we help these poor creatures restore their missing gruntle? I think we urgently require a committee to be set up to discuss the losing of gruntle, how to restore it and guard it from ever being lost again.

Did you know that lost gruntle costs your country millions of shillings every year? Think about it—the disgruntled security guard who decides to collude with thieves to make a little money to keep body and soul together, or the disgruntled medic who refuses to report to work because this is the third month she is going without pay, or the disgruntled teacher who puts chalk and paper aside to turn to some other, more profitable activity. It is terrible, this lost gruntle. Let us pause here and ask ourselves: Have I lost my gruntle? (If in doubt, ask your colleagues.)

It is not difficult to tell whether you have lost your gruntle as an employee. If your colleagues no longer bother trying to talk to you because you arrive every morning with a giant headphone set plonked firmly on your head (nobody knows you are not actually listening to anything. You just do not want to be talked to), then perhaps your gruntle is on its way out.

If you are always tweaking and re-tweaking your resignation letter (before dumping it in a secret, password-protected folder on your computer), then you and your gruntle are permanently separated. If Sunday evening finds you moody, weepy and irritable as you contemplate the inevitable onset of Monday, then consider your gruntle dead and buried.