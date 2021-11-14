Love doctors doing their thing

Hilda

How would you describe Tim?

Tim is very romantic, and surprisingly things we did when we were still young; are those we do to date. Going out and eating frozen yoghurt. He knows the things I like and he spoils me despite the fact that I am watching my weight.

What are some of your earliest memories of him?

We first met at a youth conference at church, where he was the youth pastor. I was in Senior One while he had just graduated from university. He was caring and having come from a poor background (I watched TV for the first time at university). It was cool to watch him love me.

How did you team up to start working together?

After Senior Six he was my first employer. I told him that I wanted to start a private firm of counselling and life coaching.

I always had crazy dreams and he went ahead to look around for counsellors in town. He secured me a slot on radio, and that is how both our media journey started in 2012 and I did Life Fix with Bahati.

And the ‘love doctoring’ together?

First of all, individuals, couples trusted me with their issues. But, Tim was my biggest support. So whenever I got an issue beyond me, I would reach out to him and we would talk over it.

He kept pushing me to soar, so one day I said; “Look! You’re my mentor, friend and you know these things more than I do. Could you kindly come on board so we can bless people together?” He is reserved, shy and wants to keep away from the media. Fortunately, he accepted.

What have been some of the biggest highlights of you do together?

The first radio show was effortless. We simply walked into our production studio and wove magic. But also when we coach together, men feel understood. They do not suspect any gender prejudice.

What do you like about him the most?

He is sweet, kind, gentle and a man of his word. What he was 20 years ago is what he is today. He has mentored me, provides, and prays.

He introduced me to business, and afterwards he told me that I needed to go back to school. Otherwise, he would have just wanted to have children and that would be it.

And what don’t you like about him?

He is impatient sometimes…. He also keeps hitting at me saying I side with women.

Is there anything mysterious about him that we don’t know?

He is the only man I have dated.

Tim

How would you describe Hilda?

Hilda is sweet and loving, and an adorable mother. She is tolerant and understanding too.

What are some of your earliest memories of her?

I was running a non-governmental organisation under which I employed her and kept watching her as she grew.

As a young girl with whom I was doing business, I realised she was trustworthy with a heartbeart for finance yet she studied Information Technology at university.

How did you team up to start working together?

We were talking about something and she said, ‘by the way; why not record something?’

Imagine how you do one show, then another and another; and then demand arises? So, I hang in there because the demand had grown. We would do four recorded shows, and then do one live show to take questions.

And the ‘love doctoring’, together?

Initially, we were promoting her and she was getting booked for speeches. As time went by, couples started asking; if it was okay for me to come along. Other people wondered why we were not doing it together. So I started to move with her.

I also realised that I needed to support her, also for aspects of emotional security, knowing that when a couple walks in she is not alone there. Also for credibility, they had to listen to us as a couple.

What have been some of your work highlights?

When you listen to our radio shows, they are conversations. In fact, we make it clear that we are not angels, so the person listening in relates with us.

What we discuss on air is what we discuss off air. We simply enter production, laugh and chat. Not scripted, and not exaggerated. When you speak to someone from their real experience, you relate with them more, unlike speaking theoretically.

What do you like about her the most?

She has stuck by me. In 2010, I had to propose but the car I had borrowed to take her out in suddenly became faulty. She had worn good make-up, the car air conditioner was not working and the windows refused to go. Her make- up just melted. She never gave up on me yet as a young woman at that time would have called it quits.

As if that was not enough, I walked to my mother and told her I was planning to marry Hilda, and she gave me a big ‘no’.

You have no idea how I felt, but between then and the time she finally allowed to marry me; are bad memories. Thank God she [mum] finally accepted her, and as we speak, my mother and wife are inseparable.

And what don’t you like about her?

Hilda has some feminism in her. And when it comes to the girl child, she will be up in arms.

So then I have to reason with her until we reach a neutral ground. She can say; ‘all I am seeing is injustice, injustice, and injustice.’

But I reply, ‘Look; I think the man in question also has a point,’ adding, ‘give me five minutes and I will show you how this man is also coming from a point of pain.

Do you guys ever fight?

We fight (disagree), we lock up ourselves in the bedroom and agree. From the get go, we agreed that it is not about who wins, but what we sort out. Secondly, we put our family first and it is healthy to disagree.

Is there anything mysterious about her that we don’t know?

When I watch her outspoken on TV, I get surprised because she is an introvert. Although when she speaks, I have like 70 per cent of the script.