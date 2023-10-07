Love for beauty spurred her creativity

Who is Doreen Natukunda?

I am a wife, mother, creative artist and born-again Christian.

Briefly describe your journey to a creative interior business.

I worked in a craftshop in Mbarara many years ago. While there, I realised I could do the same things on my own. I started learning slowly with many things such as decor bottles, bracelets and anything that I could work on. I loved wall hangings, bottles and pictures.

One day in 2013, while at Watoto Church, a choir was performing and a creative idea came to my mind. I narrowed down my skills to creative art decor and wall hangings.

What inspired you to start this business?

It is exciting to create something, and it comes out beautifully. I realised I could turn this hobby into a business when people started picking interest and placing orders.

I felt inspired that the business could work out and make a tangible source of income.

What pushes you to keep creating?

My love for creating beautiful spaces is very satisfying. Also, as a businesswoman, I have to satisfy clients’ needs, and as a business we have advertised and delivered.

How do you come up with your creation?

I believe that my creativity comes from God first. I am a Christian and I have conversations with Him, asking Him what to do because He is a creative God.

I ask him to give me something new. I also get my creativity online, there are many search engines and sites such as Google and Pinterest that give me ideas. I am always looking at how I can improve and make what I create better.

Lessons so far…

For my first sales, I charged what I thought was affordable, but I realised if business was to break even and make more profit, I had to charge depending on the materials used, time and effort invested. I learnt to turn my passion into a profit-making business.

I have learnt to keep on my toes and to create all the time. I have noticed that new things(trends) sell, people move with trends.

What have been your challenges?

Some clients do not know that I work with a team to execute and deliver their orders.

For example, there was a time when I had a doctor’s appointment and a client vowed never to return because I was unable to see her.

Impact your art has created?

ArtKadowa is a Christian-based business that has had an impact spiritually. Christian messages and verses are inspirational, encouraging and edifying.

I believe they are beautiful and can be used to beautify spaces as well.

We have created job opportunities for others.

There are times when we get walk-in clients who want to be inspired, while others want good calm vibes.

I cannot forget one of the art pieces we did which was used at a school fundraising in Ntungamo District.

Advice for others out there…

Be authentic, follow your heart and passion and try to learn more about what you are passionate about.

Two cents

Hobbies

I love watching nice films, travelling to see nice creative places, hanging out with family and hosting people.

Favourite food…

Matooke, chicken and eshabwe.

Your role model…

My late mother, she was a creative loved her family and loved to host people. She loathed conflict.