Love for entertainment connected them

Siraji Maguma Lule, commonly known as Bobex Phanz is an entertainment promoter and CEO of Bobex Prom online TV while Elizabeth Nambuya,aka, Liz Nista is a host of the Street Talk at the same station and an emcee . The two are best friends who are so passionate about entertainment. They share their story with Olivier Mukaaya.

Liz

How best would you describe Bobex?

Bobex is my manager, the founder of Bobex Prom TV and I am one of the presenters. I also consider him as a brother I made for myself and a person with whom we share goals. We push Lumasaba music to the world.

What kind of relationship do you have with Bobex?

We both have a sister -brother relationship despite the fact that we are born in different families but it’s hard to tell unless we tell you that we are just best friends. At work, we have a manager -employee relationship.

Where did you meet each other?

I met Bobex in 2019 through Isaiah Destiny. At first, we got in touch through a phone call but later met physically on a rainy Sunday in the corridor of Club Eltanjia.

At what point did you become best friends?

When I did my first show and he was so happy because I had done it so well and we have since become best friends.

What are your fondest memories of him?

He was the first person to believe in me and gave me a chance to showcase my presentation skills. I am forever grateful.

Anything you like about him?

Bobex is honest and realistic. He is a man of his word unless something fails him. He is punctual, jolly and approachable.

What do you dislike about him?

Nothing at the moment but maybe with time I will see it.

Craziest things you have done together include…?

Walking along the streets with all eyes on us but we remained confident. The idea of carrying around equipment and doing street interviews draws too much attention.

What nickname do you call him?

Mr Lumasaba Music to the World and other times I call him My Manager.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

Yes, on social media, when our first show (Street Talk) poster was out and someone (names withheld) was so much against me being the host. Bobex was my biggest defender and fighter. I also later proved the naysayer wrong when the show aired without any hiccup.

How far can you go to help him?

Whenever he needs the help, whether monetary or physical. I would give the little I have and stand with him because he has also been good to me.

What do you have in common?

We love entertainment. We dream of a time when Lumasaba music will run the world. That is why we do the entertainment shows together.

What habits does he have that you would change if you could?

He is too serious at times and I like being around people who are not uptight. I would change him to a funnier Bobex.

How often do you argue and what was the most heated argument you have ever had with him?

We rarely argue. Our arguments are always about the venue for our shows.

What are you good at that people do not know about you?

I am a fashion designer. I make African outfits and I am also a good emcee.





BOBEX

How would you describe Liz?

Liz Nista is the most hard working person I have ever met and she knows what to do. She is brilliant, bold, shrewd and such a fast thinker. I believe she is one of the great entertainers I have ever brought onboard and Mbale City residents appreciate her.

What kind of relationship do you have with Liz?

We have a sister - brother relationship. She is one person I trust, respect and is easy to work with.

At what point did you become best friends?

We became best friends in 2019 after we both were introduced to each other by Isaiah Destiny, the Thatch Records producer. And we have a passion for music which has brought us closer.

When and where did you meet?

We met at Oak Bar & Restaurant in 2019.

What are your fondest memories of her?

When we first started working together. Liz was amazing when she did the first shot for Street Talk Show of Bobex Promotions. She was a natural in front of the cameras. She made it look like she had been doing the work for a long time. I was surprised! At that moment I said, “This is the person I have been looking for!”

What do you like about her?

She is a hardworking person, a stickler for time, friendly and likes learning.

What do you dislike about her?

So far I have not seen anything I dislike about my best friend Liz. I like what she is. I am very comfortable working with her, maybe… in future who knows what will happen.

The craziest things you have done together include …?

Doing episodes of the Street Talk, hahaha. Imagine finding people on the street and we ask them random questions. Some people’s answers would be a mixture of confusion and excitement to be in front of the camera. Others would even go mute and stare at Liz.

What nicknames do you call her?

I call her Last Born Mbale City and I named her this because she is so proud of her city. She cannot spend a day without talking about the love for her city.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

No, but instead we advocate for peace. We usually discourage our friends and those we come across to avoid any fights but instead encourage them to make peace.

How far can you go to help her?

I can help her in any way, whether it is financial, social, family-related issues, as long as she involves me in that.

What do you have in common?

We are punctual, very friendly, good listeners and we like helping those in need.

What habits does Liz have that you would change if you could?

She likes partying. I think partying is not bad but too much of anything is dangerous. So I will probably change her mind set of over partying and let her party when necessary.

What binds you?

Our love for Lumasaba entertainment.

Did you know...

Bobex

What are you good at that people do not know?

No one can compare to my love for solitude. However, most times people think that I only like being in groups.

How often do you argue and what is that most outstanding argument you have ever had with her?