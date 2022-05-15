Love for music made us brothers

Enny

Tell us about yourself

My real name is Enos Makwasi and I am an accountant. I am equally a businessman trading in general merchandise. I am also a proud father of a beautiful girl called Ellah.

How do you describe your Isaac?

Isaac is a hustler, jolly young man and a true definition of a brother’s keeper.

Are you closer now than when you were younger?

I met Isaac when he joined Masaba Senior Secondary School in 2008. We connected so fast because we had a lot in common.

How different and alike are you?

The only difference is in the professions. I am an accountant while he is a journalist. Better still, my second line of profession which is music connects us.

Several friends say we resemble. This is so much of a coincidence because we are both happy, young men with a lot in common, why wouldn’t we resemble?

What kind of relationship do you share?

We are best friends whose relationship turned into brotherhood.

Do you sometimes feel like you are competing with each other?

Absolutely no. We are both too ambitious.

How often do you argue?

There is no such a time when we have disagreed because we connect a lot and we try our best to avoid arguments.

What can you do that he cannot?

I am genius in accounting. He can only count his money well.

What nickname do you call him?

Many nicknames depend on the mood and the environment. Some of the nicknames include, Chairman, Guga, Chief, Yaya, Bishop, Bro, Ravins, Izo, Sesa, but in high school. His nickname was Bad Man because he was a bad guy in rap.

What things are you both bad at?

We trust people easily.

Why did you most fight about as children?

Having the most beautiful girl in our company.

What habits would you change about him if you could?

Since we both have almost the same habits, changing his habits would mean changing mine too. So we just roll as God created us.

Who has more friends?

We have countless friends and are people persons. We easily associate with others which draws more friends to us.

Who reads more?

We both do. I think he reads more, but I also do a lot of reading for my music.

Craziest things you did together?

Playing loud music in our cars while driving around town. It happens all the time.

What are your fondest memories of Isaac?

They are countless, every time we meet, we create a lot of memories that we cannot count.

What changed about him as he grew older?

He stopped singing because his love for music was beyond mine in high school. As we grew older, he entrusted me with music and he focused on journalism.

Isaac

Isaac Woniala

Tell us about yourself

I am Isaac Woniala, a journalist, CEO Breeze Xplore Uganda an online news website, a businessman who deals in electronics and a philanthropist.

How do you describe your friend Enny?

Enny is a man of passion, fun, full of enthusiasm, great character an entrepreneur and one determined to see others thrive.

Are you closer now than when you were younger?

We have been very close, since childhood.

When did you meet?

I met Enny at Masasba Senior Secondary School in O-Level when I had been transferred from Teso College Aloet in 2008. I was allocated to Zesui House where he was a member. Despite us being a class apart, we blended so well and have since been closer than brothers.

What kind of relationship do you have with Enny?

From schoolmates to friends, best friends and now brothers.

Do you sometimes feel like you are competing with each other?

Absolutely not. It is just that we are zealous and aiming for success. Occasionally, Enny calls me to say we are losing, ‘what new venture can we do to push forth?’

How often do you argue?

Not often, because we always analyse, and exclusively look out for what is good for the future and the wellbeing of each us and those around us.

If you got a call that Enny was in jail, what crime would come to mind?

It would just be scam. I would not think of any crime because he is God-fearing, law abiding and a person of good morals..

How different or alike are you?

I think the only difference is he is an accountant and I am a journalist. Sometimes people ask whether we are biological brothers or twins because of our slim physique, our love for the same things as well as our generosity.

What can you do that he cannot?

I do much of writing and news reporting. I believe we do other things the same way.

What nickname do you call him?

Enny and now Umugozagira

What things puzzle you about others?

We are crazy, fun-loving people, something others think attracts women to us.

Why did you mostly fight about as children?

I think the aspect of being superior than the other and having the most gorgeous girl.

What habits would you change about him if you could?

Being too friendly. He is jolly and most people take advantage of it to exploit him.

Who has more friends?

We have countless mutual friends.

Who reads more?

Both of us.

Craziest things you did together?

We recently drove around the streets of Mbale City playing loud music in our cars.