Maama Sarah: A family woman,  disciplinarian

On June 28, 2023, the Bushenyi community was joined by thousands of other mourners from several corners of Uganda for the final send-off of Church Elder, Enid Mwesigye, commonly known by those who crossed her path as Maama Sarah.

The gathering, which comprised relatives, friends, clergy, and different groups of people, including politicians, witnessed a funeral-turned-testimonial ground that, in a true sense, saw many get pulled into a reality setting with regards to salvation.

The funeral was animated by the Uganda Police brass band, whose hymns were a therapeutic way for the congregation to express strong emotions when words were not easy to find. Beautiful playing of the hymns like It is well with my soul, Nearer, My God to thee, When All My Labors, and others enabled people to participate emotionally in a shared send-off activity together.

The preacher’s sermon sank deeper as mourners were treated to a hot afternoon moment of self-reflection. Bearing the brunt of a scorching sun was inevitable for those that couldn’t be accommodated by the tents as the sermon drew many to yet another moment of truth in the pilgrim’s pathway.

Maama Sarah succumbed to spine complications that turned into a blood clot and claimed her life on June 25, 2023, at Kampala Hospital, where she was in the company of her husband, Lay Canon Israel Mwesigye, and their children. The family had spent some reasonable time with her before the clock stopped ticking at seventy-one years.

No matter how long Maama Sarah had lived or how long a family had prepared for her departure, it was still too sudden for everyone that her life had touched. This dark moment caused the family to look for answers or reasons why such a cruel flash came to their home.

Mother to all and disciplinarian

Maama Sarah and her husband produced 18 children, but three met their creator, leaving a group of 15 who describe their mother as a great mother and a special woman who practiced strong and firm discipline.

Mrs. Sarah Mugizi says their mother’s loving hands were always open to everyone. Their friends were also addressed by her mother as her children, including those that would be brought home to be disciplined.

“People from around came to seek disciplinary advice from our mother. Those that came home on disciplinary arrangements would also be called children, and they were free to come at any time. What I also remember is that our parents loved each other. They told us to always behave well and be good. This has helped us to become better people,” she recalls.

Ms. Viola Kyokunda, the last born daughter, recalls their mother keeping sticks under their bed; which sticks were kept around until the time she departed earthly life.

“Even at old age, if she got a chance of getting your hand, you would expect to be caned because sticks had permanent residence under the bed. She was my closest friend and confidant. She knew me inside out, and after her departure, I cannot get her replacement in terms of who to confide in,” says Kyokunda.

Strong and prayerful believer

The family says their mother had been sick for the last 20 years, but being a believer, she endured the pain, prayed and sang for God all the time.

“Our mom was a great prayer warrior at home. Even in the hospital, she wanted us to pray and sing with her, and she was smiling through it all. We had a good time with her in the hospital. Was so prayerful,” Mrs. Mugizi recounts

Mrs. Mary Mutungi met Mama Sarah 39 years ago. She remembers her as someone who had a special gift of love, and her values fed many.

AIGP Grace Akullo, the Directorate of Interpol and International relations boss and family friend, appreciates that Maama Sarah was a great pillar who fought a good fight and awaits her crown.

“I have known this family for the last 10 years. Maama Sarah has fought a good fight, and her crown awaits her. She did her best to love people. She was like my mother. I related with this family, and I will continue relating with them because of what she was,” Akullo states.

Rev. Can. Dr. John Kateeba, who is also a close family friend, hails the late family woman as someone who was clean and neat and knew what it meant to be someone’s wife.

“She was a great woman of God. She did her part. I was the best man as they celebrated 50 years of marriage. She was also a great leader and uniting factor for her children,” Dr. Kateeba recollects

Maama Sarah’s special gift of unifying people enabled her to meet different people in different communities.

Taught the right way to love

Owen Muhimbura, a grandchild says they taught them the right way to love and be good children for a brighter future.

“She was our grandmother, but we called her our mom. She fed us and cared for us whenever we were around. We thank God for the blessing of our grandmother. We are what we are because of her,” says Muhimbuura.

Can. Mwesigye says they lived in the goodness of each other all the days they were together.

“She has been a good lady; cleanliness and neatness defined her. She would check under my armpits and teeth whenever I was going to church meetings. She never wanted any misrepresentation,” he says.

“I have also not been so well health-wise. Our health got us into arguments sometimes over who would go first. In fact, I wanted to die first, but God decided to do it his way. What I also remember is that Enid was full of integrity. She warned me against embezzling government money when I was working in government,” Can. Mwesigye recalls

Being an elder in Church elder, Maama Sarah’s spiritual authority was of great significance in the church.

According to the local church leadership, she was always there to guide and mentor fellow members of a congregation and communion. She was also a member and leader in the Mothers Union group.

Quick bio