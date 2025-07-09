Magala has scripted his burial down to the last detail

From his resonant name Magala Balikyewunya Kitasimbwa Tazibwaawo Gwayambadde Musajjalumbwa; one immediately senses the presence of an individual who defies conventional categorisation. His story of abandonment and abject poverty is a testament to human resilience and an unflinching confrontation with mortality that challenges societal norms. When local villagers, during my journey to locate his homestead, referred to him using the term musamize (a designation for practitioners of traditional religions), this brief exchange merely hinted at the numerous layers of complexity that define his existence.

Now at 58 years of age, Magala has systematically cemented his reputation as a man who consistently defies convention, most strikingly through his radical decision to personally construct his own mausoleum; a remarkable two-storey structure that will serve as his eternal resting place. What some might hastily dismiss as a morbid preoccupation is, upon closer examination, actually an unwavering determination to shield his loved ones from unnecessary suffering.

A childhood of scarcity

Magala's extraordinary journey began with what might be considered the cruelest of human betrayals; abandonment by his biological parents when he was merely two months old. Left entirely in the care of his paternal grandmother, the late Eseri Nakibuuka, he grew up witnessing the most profound depths of human sacrifice as she literally "stripped the last cloth off her back" to ensure his survival against impossible odds. She existed as a woman of absolutely no material means, sustaining their precarious existence through backbreaking labour on others' farms, exchanging her sweat and toil for meager portions of food and temporary shelter.

Formal education ended abruptly for young Magala in Primary Two, a direct consequence of their inescapable poverty that permitted no luxuries like schooling. Yet even as a malnourished child struggling for daily survival, he possessed what can only be described as a haunting, precocious awareness of life's fundamental fragility. While other children in the village played without care, he would lie awake at night, consumed by grim, adult imaginings: ‘If I were to die tomorrow, who would even dig my grave? Could my impoverished grandmother possibly afford something as basic as a coffin? Would anyone beyond her even bother to come mourn my passing?’ These questions, unbearably weighty for a child of his age, planted the seed of an idea that would eventually blossom to define his entire life's philosophy; he would one day take complete control of his own burial arrangements, ensuring no other family member would ever bear this emotional and financial burden.

Unconventional preparation

Demonstrating extraordinary initiative for his age, he had already built his first house by the remarkably young age of 16. By 30, in an act brimming with symbolic meaning, he had personally dug his first grave, thereby reclaiming control over his own mortality. At 40, when tragedy struck with the untimely death of his son and heir, he demonstrated his profound generosity of spirit by donating that very grave to his deceased child. Then, in April 2023, he embarked on what stands as his most ambitious and meaningful project to date; the meticulous planning and construction of an elaborate mausoleum that would serve as his permanent final resting place.

"People frequently call it strange or morbid," he acknowledges with a characteristic shrug that conveys both understanding and defiance, "but lifelong poverty taught me the hard lesson that death arrives without warning or consideration for the living."

He notes that even if his children eventually achieve some measure of financial stability, which is never guaranteed, there exists no assurance they will have specifically set aside funds for something as unpredictable as burial expenses.

"What if, on the exact day I happen to die, my own child does not even have Shs50,000 for transport to attend my funeral?" he wonders. It is precisely this fear of leaving his grieving family scrambling desperately amid their sorrow that fuels and justifies his extensive preparations in his own mind.

The cost

Magala's mausoleum represents a deliberate departure from every conventional notion of burial in Ugandan society. Perched strikingly on the second floor of a two-story building, it fulfills a lifelong aspiration he could never afford to realise during his actual lifetime.

"If I could not manage to live in a proper two-storey house during my years on earth," he declares with a mixture of pride and defiance, "then I will at least spend eternity resting in one."

The construction process has already consumed staggering quantities of materials, 70 heavy iron bars and 72 full bags of cement, all procured through his own efforts because he categorically refuses to burden his children with these substantial costs.

"How could I possibly demand such expensive materials from a child who perhaps lives in a Shs100,000 monthly rental?" He challenges. Beyond the structure itself, Magala has undertaken the painstaking process of acquiring 103 traditional bark cloth at a staggering cost of Shs25m; an investment driven by his deep concern that his family might struggle to afford such culturally significant burial materials after his death. These meticulously collected bark cloth will serve as his burial shrouds, a choice that reflects both his cultural values and his rejection of a coffin which he views as an unnecessary Western funeral convention.

Uncompromising personal wishes

Magala has planned his funeral ceremony with the precision of a theatrical director preparing for opening night. His body will be preserved for exactly four days as a practical allowance giving dispersed relatives adequate time to gather necessary travel funds. The ceremony will unfold against a carefully curated soundtrack consisting of six specific songs, each selected for its deep philosophical resonance and personal significance. The late Herman Basudde's Walumbe Tanda, a profound meditation on death from his own Lugave clan's cultural tradition, will play first, establishing the ceremony's solemn tone.

This will be followed by Fred Sebatta's Abagenda Bandikomyeewo, whose lyrics poignantly express the universal human longing for the deceased's impossible return. As the ceremony progresses, Paul Kafeero's haunting Walumbe Zaaya will fill the heavy air, its melancholy notes underscoring life's inherent impermanence.

At the climactic moment, eight carefully selected pallbearers; four representing his own clan and four from his grandmother's Ndiga clan; will carry his body to its final resting place as Basudde's Abakungubazi plays, its lyrics offering sharp social commentary on the tendency of some mourners to circle like vultures, more concerned with inheritance than genuine grief. The interment will occur at exactly 2pm, timed with symbolic precision.

True to his iconoclastic nature, there will be no wreaths, no involvement from commercial funeral companies ("a complete waste of hard-earned money," he scoffs), and absolutely no condolence speeches, which he fears could ignite tensions among his sons-in-law. His grandson, already formally designated as heir, will inherit his multifaceted legacy, while the important okwabya olumbe rites will be deliberately delayed for 15 years, ensuring his children have sufficient time to achieve financial stability before fulfilling this traditional obligation.

Mortality and responsibility

Magala's philosophical approach to life and death blends clear-eyed pragmatism with profound emotional depth.

"I wake up every single day with one purpose, to work tirelessly for my family's wellbeing," he states, articulating what has become his life's mantra. "Even after successfully sending all my children through school, I remain constantly ready to support them further because the world outside our home is harsh and unpredictable."

This is why he absolutely refuses to allow his eventual death to become yet another financial catastrophe for his already grieving loved ones.

"Why on earth should my children feel pressured to buy some expensive coffin when that same money could have helped them immensely while I was still alive to see it?" He challenges. Magala has no morbid fear of dying, but has rather accepted it as a fact. "I stand completely prepared to die at any given moment," he states with striking calmness. "My only prayer is for a swift, painless departure; no prolonged sickness, no drawn-out suffering that would further burden my family."

When suspicious villagers whisper that he might be "tempting fate" or "calling death prematurely" by building his own grave, he counters with irrefutable, matter-of-fact logic: "Helpless newborns die tragically every single day across this country. Did those innocent babies dig their own graves first?"