Magic the First: The budding magician

Tell us about yourself.

I am Jonathan Mwesigwa. I am 23 years old. As a magician, my nickname is Jonathan Magic The First.

I attended Boma Primary School Mbarara then, St Joseph’s Vocational School (Jovoc) Mbarara and I completed A-Level at Welden College in Mbarara.

And your early childhood days…?

Growing up I was adventurous, curious and most times and tried out almost everything with my young brother. I started Performing Arts at a young age.

We would act, sing, do comedy and even tried inventing science projects. These projects, I believe, shaped my art and interest in magic.

What inspired you to do magic?

From childhood, I always wanted to be a superhero, but then I realised it was all science fiction. So, I started watching Criss Angel’s Mindfreak which was the first magic show I ever watched.

The stunts were enthralling. Magic being the closest thing to being an actual superhero, one thing led to another and here I am.

Your first salary?

I first earned Shs50, 000 from a gig I got at a local bar in Mbarara. It was small but I was happy to get paid while doing what I love. It is from here that I got other shows that ranged between Shs100,000 to Shs 150,000 until I performed at Coca-Cola real magic organised by Fenon Records, and this changed everything.

It was also my first highest paycheck.

Have you ever felt embarrassed and failed to pull off a trick or stunt amidst people. What did you do after?

Yes, I wanted to shoot a street magic video at Mbarara University. I called friends of mine who had a drone and a camera.

To the first audience, I failed my first card tricks and they all thought it was a joke. It was my first time failing. I felt so bad for days and I even deleted the videos.

Since then I failed a couple of times but realised that if you are a good show man, you can play through it and people will not notice. That is something I fear no more.

Who is your role model?

I have two role models in this industry. David Copperfield, to me he’s the greatest show man and I enjoy how he presents his magic on stage.

David Blaine, the first magician to have street magic TV series which I wish to make too.

Do you hang out?

I used to hang out while living in Mbarara at Big Fun. I would go swimming and chill with most of my friends.

Currently, I have not gotten a hangout spot in Kampala as yet.

What is your favourite dish?

Rolex, specifically at the Rolex booth in Mbarara.

What is your favourite drink?

Fruit juice.

How much have you invested in this talent? How long did it take you to shape it?

I cannot tell how much but I am always buying and building props. However, since I started I have used roughly Shs3m because I do not opt for expensive props while performing.

In 2021, I grew as a better performer and pleased larger crowds than before. However, learning magic never ends because each act is a different experience with a different approach and presentation.

Who is your best friend?

Jordan Akampa. I am always with him and we share dreams.

Is there a slim line between magic and witchcraft? What kind of powers does magic thrive on?

This is a topic I do not like talking about because it strikes arguments whenever it is brought up.

But the answer is yes and no. I speak based on the knowledge I have on the topic.

Yes, a magician could make a witch and a witch could make a magician.

But magicians are only entertainers and witch doctors are more like wizards.

Magic thrives on the power of knowledge, skill and science. And anybody can become a magician as well as a witch.

Do you read any books, if so, which one are you currently reading?

Yes, I read lots of books about magic and its history. Currently, I am following literature on conjuring science.

Would you make a girl fall for you using magic tricks?

Yes, I would but with an indirect approach. The advantage of magic is that it breaks the ice easily. I would use it to gain her attention and of course be unique.

Have you ever used your magic tricks for ill motives?

No, never!

What are some of the things you have achieved from your talent?

A lot, but I think the most important thing is a bigger network of people who have become friends, even people I had never imagined. My talent has also earned me some freedom. I get to survive on doing what I love which is more like fun than work to me.

What are your challenges or fears and how do you handle them?

The biggest challenge is that it is unpopular here in Uganda. The magician we had in the past just did not create a good reputation for us.

They presented themselves as poorly dressed and also scammed people. So, it has been really hard way of entertaining people in the industry.

But this is also an advantage because something new always comes with new opportunities.