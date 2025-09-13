Maiden marathon chewed, spat me in Kasese

I first got interested in the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon early last year after attending a press briefing to announce its international certification. It was the first Ugandan marathon to achieve that milestone (and the only one to date), and it had done so before even turning three years. That caught my attention, even as a non-marathoner. So when August 24, 2024, came, I loaded up my motorbike and rode to Kasese to witness history, and have a good time. Running was not for me. I spent the weekend strolling, drinking beer, and enjoying the vacation of my life. I had so much fun that I promised myself I would return the following year.

Fast forward 2025. I casually went to pick up my kit. The man at the counter asked which distance I would like to run, and off the top of my head, I said, “42km”. Because why not? If other humans can do it, so could I. Just like that, I had committed to running my first-ever marathon. It did not seem reckless until about five kilometres into the run. The first two or three kilometres were a breeze. I flew past slow runners, wondering why they were not taking it seriously. Even after the 4km mark, I was still sprinting like I was competing for a medal. But by 5km, I slowed down like a car running out of fuel. The runners I had mocked earlier breezed past me. I tried to overtake them again, but the yo-yo game of sprinting, walking, and collapsing went on until I gave up.

By the seventh kilometre, more runners overtook me, and I knew I would never catch them again. I regretted not signing up for the 5km race. I was panting, trudging like I was not part of the marathon. Not even the cool 6.20am breeze in Queen Elizabeth National Park could save me. At 8km, actual old men with crooked legs were gliding past me. By 10km, I begged for water like a dying man. I gulped the water hoping that hydration would resuscitate me (yeah that’s the word) but wah.

Hydration did not help. Soon, “thick chicks” cruised past me, then a father jogging alongside his six-year-old riding a kiddy bike. My pride crumbled. By 12km, Stella, a walker I knew, passed me. I tried to reclaim some dignity by overtaking her, but she soon left me in her dust. At that point, I remembered Joe Walker, my bus mate to the starting line. Famous for walking ungodly distances, he was doing the 42km on foot. I dreaded the moment he would catch me.

Enter Kadodi group

At 15km, when my legs were nearly giving up, I heard drums half a kilometre behind me. It was a group I had once sprinted past, a rowdy bunch running while playing kadodi music. I swore they would never catch me, but in seven minutes, they did. Watching them pass me hurt my soul. They were literally playing. Meanwhile, I was dying. I thought about my grandfather, who used to walk from Kampala back home in the 1940s after months of hard labour, to educate his children. And here I was, staggering in his name, defeated by old men and drummers. By 17km, I had been on the road for 1 hour, 57 minutes, and 43 seconds, still several kilometres shy of halfway. Meanwhile, elite runners were already crossing the finish line. That stung.

Life lessons

Somewhere between agony and delirium, the marathon became a metaphor for life. There is always someone better than you, sometimes incomparably so. While you are sprinting blindly, they are built different, sculpted by relentless training and they received their gift straight from God’s hands while you picked yours by accident in a dark alley. At least it seemed that way.

Some people have the testicular steel to train a thousand times harder and break barriers in their bodies and psyche, things that cannot even register in your wildest imagination. Some people’s bodies are literally chiselled by their own hands, one day at a time. I know, Joseph Odoi, who recentlywalked 110km in one day; from 5am nonstop to around 2am. This is animal level resilience. Consistency, not bursts of pride, wins marathons, and life. My hubris was punishing me. At 17km, I imagined stones in my shoes. I checked. Nothing. Yet the “stones” remained.

The spectators

The only thing keeping me alive were the spectators. The people of Kasese are unmatched cheerleaders. They lined the route from dawn, cheering with boundless energy. Each shout of encouragement gave me false hope that I was not letting them down. By 19km, I was alone, with no runners in sight. Red Cross ambulances slowed down, asking if I needed a lift. My pride said no. My body screamed yes. I prayed for a miracle. None came.

At 20km, a fiery pain shot from my left toe to my ankle. My calf muscles burned as if they were coated in hot pepper. At 21km, the halfway point in Kasese town, the pain upgraded to an unbearable, bone-deep fire. Oddly, at 22km, the body gave up complaining. I felt nothing. There, I met Joseph Kajura, who shared biscuits and chocolate, teaching me that sugar is a runner’s fuel. He was limping, but wiser than me.

Joe Walker returns

At around 25km, near the U-turn in Kasese Town, I stood under a cold-water shower, debating quitting. As I staggered toward the hills, who appeared but Joe Walker, sauntering like he was headed to the shop. I knew it was only a matter of time before he passed me.

People of Kasese

Climbing toward Kilembe, a teenage boy named Boyi joined us, eager to make friends and see the hills for the first time. His easy spirit embodied Kasese’s hospitality. No wonder the Bakonzo dominate the hospitality industry, their friendliness is unmatched. But those hills were hell. Red Cross ambulances hovered constantly, ready to pick up collapses. The rule was simple: keep moving or you will fall.

Coming last

By the time we reached Kilembe, we assumed we were last. Staff even asked if anyone was behind us. Thankfully, on our way back down, we met a dozen strugglers still climbing. But sloping to Kasese Town nearly broke me. My legs numb. Every hump, pothole, and pebble was a weapon. Gravel felt like a deathtrap. By the final kilometre, I was crawling in spirit.

When I finally crossed the finish line Amos Wekesa and his team that always welcomes marathoners to the finish line were long gone. It had taken me six hours and 38 minutes 48 seconds to finish a marathon that some other people had finished in less than two and a half hours. But it will not be my last marathon. I have opened a hornet’s nest and the only choice is to train and measure up to the sting. My position was 333 out of over 1000 runners, according to RaceTec. It turns out, most people had dropped out.

Made it

My body was battered, my pride humbled—but this will not be my last marathon.



