Makaaru: The statesman and church servant

After a long battle with diabetes and other illnesses, Lay Canon Yowasi Makaaru Rwamango, the former Bushenyi District chairperson breathed his last on Monday January 31, at the age of 92. He was laid to rest on Saturday, February 5, at a public function at Butsibo playground, about one kilometre from his home. The casket containing his remains would later be buried at his home in Mikyerere, Sheema Municipality.

The teacher turned politician mobilised resources for the levelling of Butsibo playground in 1965 and the project was commissioned by James Kahigiiriza, the former Ankole Kingdom premier. Little did family members or public anticipate that a function to send off Makaaru would be held at the same grounds 57 years later.

From the day Makaaru breathed his last, millions of tributes poured in to celebrate a life well-lived. He is said to have been a natural leader who spoke honestly yet wisely. He knew what to say, when to say it and stood by his word.

Stories are rife of many people that he gave a hand without expecting anything in return. He believed that helping other people was a service to God and his kindness extended to animals in the wild where he used to do game hunting in his youthful days.

Legacy

The former Bushenyi district was split into five districts from the five counties of Mitooma, Sheema, Buhweju, Rubirizi and Bushenyi . So, two days to his burial, the five districts carved out of former Bushenyi Districts, where he served as Chairperson from 1989 to 2002 gathered for a special council sitting to honour him for his contribution.

Notably, was the construction of the building that houses Bushenyi District headquarters where he mobilised funds for construction from families. The special council sitting resolved to have the Bushenyi District building renamed Makaaru House and the road leading to the district headquarters renamed Makaaru Lane.

Statesman

His friends had a lot to say about him. Makaaru was described as a seasoned politician of his time whose community mobilisation skills remained unmatched. Having joined the Uganda People’s Congress in 1960, Makaaru joined a force of young and old men that geared efforts to see Uganda get her independence in 1962.

“Makaaru had a transformational servant-leadership approach throughout his political career. His contribution challenged the colonial administration to give Uganda its independence. His transformative approach caused a mark wherever he worked as teacher and public servant,” Prof Kamuntu eulogised.

During his time as a politician, Makaaru wore many hats including, district councillor in the Ankole Assembly, chairperson education committee of the Ankole Kingdom, Sheema County administrator, and Bushenyi District Chairperson. During the Amin regime he was imprisoned for a short time after he was suspected to be fighting and mobilising against a sitting government. At the time of his death, Makaaru was presidential advisor on political affairs. President Museveni remembers Makaaru as a brilliant, experienced leader and peacemaker, who was key in Uganda’s social economic transformation.

“The country has lost a brilliant and experienced leader who dedicated his life to guiding Uganda’s development towards modernity and social economic transformation. He contributed a lot during the 1960s, 1980s and 1990s to Uganda’s agriculture in an environment which was characterised by political strife and insurgency. Mzee Makaaru practiced non-sectarian politics. He never tired in his quest to foster peace and unity,” Mr Museveni said.

“He was successful in building peace because of his firm character. He built bridges of friendship and brotherhood in the whole country,” he added.

Raphael Magyezi, the minister of Local Government hailed Makaaru as an exceptional leader of local governments.

In 2003, Makaaru and others in West Ankole Diocese saw the birth of Ankole Western University Project, Sheema’s highest institution of learning.

Associate Prof Meshack Katusiimeh, the dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Kabale University, says Makaaru’s immeasurable contributions spanned many decades and inspired millions of Ugandans.

“In the passing of Yowasi Makaaru, we are all deprived of his leadership, passion, determination and energy towards serving our country. Even in death, Mzee Makaaru stands tall among the patriots of this country. His service to Uganda was characterised by utmost integrity, rare zeal and commitment to duty and passion. Unlike other public officers who use the influence of their offices to accumulate wealth primitively by swindling tax payer’s money, Makaaru was not corrupt. He also spent most of his time propping community and public projects not personal business enterprises,” says Katusiimeh.

Churchman and evangelist

Raised in a Christian family, Makaaru got born again in 1962 and was recruited into a force that carried out missions and left hundreds saved. He did this until the time of his death. He worked as synod member, diocesan head of laity, and member of the Church of Uganda Provincial Assembly. He saw the formation of West Ankole Diocese, which he served as chairperson board of missions and education, and founding head of laity.

The title of Lay Canon was later bestowed upon him by authorities in West Ankole diocese in appreciation of his exemplary service and leadership.

At the height of leadership conflicts in West Ankole Diocese from 2013 to 2017, Makaaru played a role in unifying the fighting factions. He was part of the team that met President Museveni at Fort Portal state lodge and held a night-long discussion to bring peace in West Ankole. This would later be registered as a success.

Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni, the Bishop of West Ankole Diocese says Makaaru was an embodiment of authority and humility.

“Yowasi [Makaaru] was a giant in body and mind. In his person was a rare combination of authority and humility. Firmness in his speech and gait were evident. Clarity of mind and boldness in taking his position were equally apparent. He served both the church and government, and his energy accomplished much in both. For long we shall remember and appreciate him,” he says.

He adds: “His effort as our Diocesan head of laity paved a way for many to see the right light and way. We thank him together, both as a church and a people, and for decades we will remember his contribution and worth.”

Community leader

Harold Clive Ayebare, Makaaru’s grandson, remembers his grandfather as a politician and parent whose legacy stands taller from different perspectives.

“Our grandfather left a strong legacy wherever he went and this legacy should not be misrepresented in any way. As family, we are going to do what we can do defend it,” he says.

Dr Jacklin Arinaitwe Makaaru, a daughter, maintains her father was humble regardless of the titles.

“He was a highly respected senior citizen but he was not moved by all that. He welcomed people from all walks of life. He was also just and merciful to us his children and people outside the family.” Dr Arinaitwe recalls.

Justin Burisaadi was a councillor at the time Makaaru was the LCV Chairperson of Bushenyi District. She celebrates Makaaru as a leader who used dialogue as a tool to solve leadership challenges and differences.

“Makaaru sought to address challenges using dialogue. If he disagreed with you, he would start a dialogue. That is what he used also to handle political differences. He was also a selfless servant. I remember he would encourage us to go for further studies and also help us look for better jobs,” she says.

Dicksons Kateshumbwa, MP Sheema Municipality, describes Makaaru was a hero of the time in his area, Ankole and his legacy will live on.

“If you take away Makaaru from Ankole’s history, then there is a dent. He has been a role model who sat me down before I contested for leadership. His mentorship is worth celebrating.

He was excellent in every sector he served and was a unifying factor. Because of him, unity should be a priority in Sheema District,” he remarks.

Having been among the pioneers of commercial dairy farming in Ankole subregion, Makaaru loved cows to a point that on his hospital bed he claimed to hear his cows moo. He was a member and Chairman of Sheema ranching cooperative society. He also worked as director, Dairy development authority.

The teacher

He taught at Kyagaju and Kabwohe Boys primary schools before becoming head teacher at Bugongi Primary School. He also worked as a principal of Kabwohe Teacher training college from where he worked and retired as head teacher at Kitagata and Butsibo primary schools.

Yowasi Rwamango Makaaru.

During his teaching service, Prof Kamuntu, the former Minister and Sheema south MP, says Makaaru left a mark. As head teacher at Butsibo Primary School, Makaaru put up the first permanent classroom block and levelled the school playground, where his burial ceremony was held.

With stakeholders, they oversaw the establishment of Kabwohe Secondary School in 1966 that was renamed Nganwa High School in the 1980s. It is from Nganwa High school that influential personalities such as Hon Thomas Tayebwa the Government Chief Whip, Dickson Kateshumbwa MP Sheema Municipality, Winston Katushabe commissioner Ministry of Works, Prof Maud Kamatenesi the vice chancellor Bishop Stuart University, Associate Prof Meshack Katusiimeh, and Col Grace Kyomugisha, came from.

Marriage life

Makaaru married Joyce Mwangangye on April 27, 1957 at Emmanuel CoU in Kabwohe.

“We had children and raised them in a godly way. We love God. As teachers, we prepared this playground not knowing that one day, we would have to send him off here,” Mwangangye said.