Prime

Makaaru: The statesman and church servant

Exemplary couple.  Yowasi  Rwamango Makaaru and his wife Betsy Mwangangye Makaaru at their wedding anniversary. PHOTO/ZADOCK AMANYISA .

By  Zadock Amanyisa

What you need to know:

  • Life well-lived. Addressed by his family as “Taata”, Makaaru has been praised by many as honest, kind and generous. A teacher, politician, passionate farmer, and church leader lived an exemplary life, writes Zadock Amanyisa

After a long battle with diabetes and other illnesses, Lay Canon Yowasi Makaaru Rwamango, the former Bushenyi District chairperson breathed his last on Monday January 31, at the age of 92. He was laid to rest on Saturday, February 5, at a public function at Butsibo playground, about one kilometre from his home. The casket containing his remains would later be buried at his home in Mikyerere, Sheema Municipality. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.