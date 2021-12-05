Man-made myth of vaccine

Woman takes a vaccine. 

By  Nafha Maani Ebrahimi

So many months have gone by, since the Covid-19 pandemic took control of a world that seemed uncontrollable. At one point, humanity became the slave of a virus that we still have only theories about its origins, and still looking for its proper medication that will save the infected.
However, medical researchers managed to find the vaccine in record time and once this process of vaccinations started things started to improve. Unfortunately, not everyone is convinced that the vaccine is the way forward. It seemed to them a proper time to start exercising is their freedom of choice, hence in the so-called advanced countries such as Europe, there is a big chunk of the population that are not yet vaccinated.

