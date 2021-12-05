Man-made myth of vaccine

So many months have gone by, since the Covid-19 pandemic took control of a world that seemed uncontrollable. At one point, humanity became the slave of a virus that we still have only theories about its origins, and still looking for its proper medication that will save the infected. However, medical researchers managed to find the vaccine in record time and once this process of vaccinations started things started to improve. Unfortunately, not everyone is convinced that the vaccine is the way forward. It seemed to them a proper time to start exercising is their freedom of choice, hence in the so-called advanced countries such as Europe, there is a big chunk of the population that are not yet vaccinated.

The doctor told me about one of the cases he encountered , on the surface it may seem funny, but it is profoundly sad. He said a young man came to him asking for a full physical examination, he then said please write a report to my immediate supervisor that ‘I am a very healthy young man, and I am also very strong, hence I do not need to be vaccinated’. Of course, the doctor spent the next half hour explaining to this strong and physically fit young man, and how important it was for him to be vaccinated, and that this virus had nothing to do with his physical examination.

It is interesting that the type of vaccination matters to certain people, some insist on a certain brand, while others take whatever is offered to them. In one case a father and his two daughters came to take their vaccine, there was one shot left of the vaccine that they wanted. So the father decided he should take that vaccine while his daughters could take something else.



I was talking to an educated European woman who was among those who refused to take the vaccine, when I asked her why was she thinking like that, she told me : ‘look how they have created a virus and now they have created a vaccine for it, it’s all man-made and it’s all there to fool us’. Well, I may agree with the first part of her statement but I am sure we have no other option but to accept the new reality of a vaccine that is here to help us.

