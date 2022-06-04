Marketing is my passion – Juuko

Upclose. Paul Juuko is an information scientist, passionate about marketing and he has since built a company out of his passion. Juuko tells Stanley Mukooza about the trade.

First thing you do in the morning is…..

Thanking God for another day and checking my social media accounts for updates before I start the day.

After, I shower and move as per the day’s meeting schedule.

I run a marketing agency which does not yet have a particular space, so I meet my clients at their premises.

Earliest childhood memory….

Playing road rash, a motorcycle racing video game series by Electronic Arts in which the player participates in violent, illegal street races.

I was about eight years old and I was so obsessed with the game that I almost dropped out of school because I had to leave it at home.

First best friend was…?

Ian Sekibuule. We met at Savio Junior School, Kisubi in 2007. We shared everything and we always catch up on those school memories.

First book you read?

Animal Farm by George Orwell. The book tells the story of a group of farm animals who rebel against their human leader (a farmer), hoping to create a society where the animals can be equal, free, and happy. Everybody talked about it and I got inspired to read it.

First job…

Operations officer at a tour and travel company in Wandegeya.

For how long did you work there?

I worked there for three months.

First salary was…?

Shs400,000.

How did you feel when you received your first paycheck?

I was so excited to hold a big chunk of money at once.

What did you use your first salary for?

I used it to revamp my wardrobe. I had to buy some good clothes and shoes to take me through the next few months because I had a limited wardrobe yet I had to look good.

What did you study and where?

I studied Information Science at Makerere University.

What job do you do?

I am the founder of Juks Marketing Agency, a company which links buyers and sellers to various products and services. These include groceries, land, apartments, gadgets, electronics, and all kinds of service including car hire services, branding and printing, tours and travel, plus make-up.

We market products and services through social media.

How many brands have you handled that are outstanding?

I will not be specific because we handle many brands under different people but our goal is to influence big brands through our socials that we are trying to build.

Most memorable experience….

Graduation, the feeling of completing school “graduating”. I had always dreamt of finishing school and indeed it’s one of my biggest achievements.

Any regret so far…

None because I believe that things happen for a reason. Maybe in the future but for now I resist any circumstances that likely lead to regret.

What do you dislike about your work?

Nothing…(quickly interjects), but maybe someone can give you a product to market and they make very false and flattering claims.

There is a little dishonesty among some of the clients. Sometimes all they care about is selling off the product, not customer satisfaction.

What music do you listen to?

Afrobeat and Dancehall.

Who is your best musician?

Wizkid it is! He is an African who has done many big records on the global scene, making a way for many African musicians.