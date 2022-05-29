Martyrs’ Day could be unlike the past

Whenever we approach Martyrs’ Day, the buildup is intense for business opportunities for the neighbouring communities that deal in food, religious items, and accommodation, but this year’s celebrations seem to paint a different picture.

For two years, the Martyrs’ Day celebrations were suspended in a bid to contain the Covid-19 pandemic which saw some pull out of business and others keep their hope alive for this year. Is it the same spirit like in the previous years? What is the situation like at the shrines and what can one hope for in terms of business in these tough economic times? We check what is taking place in Namugongo.

It is 11 am, on May 23, 2022. The ambiance at Uganda Martyrs Catholic shrine is calm as the gentle breeze sweeps through the trees. The Rev Fr. Joseph Mukasa Muwonge ,the promoter of devotion for Uganda Martyrs, is settled a few metres away from the old gate to the basilica. Clad in an ankle-length white cassock, he is perusing newspapers, beside him is a small radio turned to CBS FM. As though expecting someone, his eyes keep lingering through the transparent black gate. Around him are three empty brown plastic chairs. When I approach him, he offers me one of the seats.

A handful of Christians walk to the shrine to say prayers while others collect water from the man-made lake, and probably buy a few religious items such as rosaries, religious pendants and prayer books. Meanwhile across the road you cannot miss makeshift kiosks and tents standing tall with no serious business.

Pilgrims traditionally walk to the shrine to honour Christian converts killed at the site in the 19th century. Pilgrims arrive throughout the year, but especially weeks before Uganda Martyrs’ Day.

At the Protestants’ Uganda Martyrs Museum, Nakiyanja, the preparations are also on, but the mood in the area is not as vibrant as you would expect.

Still waiting

In an interview with Daily Monitor at the beginning of this month, the Rev Fr Vincent Lubega, the Namugongo Catholic Parish priest, stated that he expected pilgrims to start arriving at the shrine by May 20.

“This year, I have not been part of the committee meeting and cannot say much about their expectations for this year’s Martyr’s Day, but the one thing I am so sure of is that by this time a number of pilgrims would be here,” the Rev Fr says.

“Today, May 23, the first group from St Kaggwa Parish in Bushenyi District just left Mapeera Bakateyamba’s Home Nalukolongo where they spent the night heading to Nabulagala. It is from there that they will be here later in the day,” Fr Muwonge explains.

He reveals that even the business prospectives in the area have been asking him whether there will be serious business like it was before the pandemic since they have not seen any pilgrims arrive. A question he could barely answer. Even then, he believes pilgrims will turn up for the day’s celebrations.

The touch-ups

Meanwhile, preparations are ongoing and the altar that stands in the middle of the man-made lake is being cleaned as electricians are also busy putting up lights in the different nooks of the shrine.

“By May 30, pilgrims from Tororo, Mbale and others from different parts of the country and neighbouring countries will have arrived,” Fr Muwonge anticipates.

As I sit quietly with the cleric in shrine’s tree shade, it is about 3.40pm he receives a phone call from a one Francis informing him that the first group of pilgrims from St Kaggwa Parish in Bushenyi District were at Kyaliwajjala Trading Centre, a stone’s throw away from the shrines. In excitement Muwonge informs everyone in the compound to get ready to receive the first pilgrims.

Led by Belnaldo Tibyangye, a well-known pilgrim to the shrine, the group of 16 make their way through the gate and are welcomed by a jolly Fr Muwonge, who then ushers them into the church where the pilgrims immediately start making their supplications.

Meanwhile at Nakiyanja, the security guide reveals that only four have arrived. The guide that declines to reveal his name says he is hopeful that in this one remaining week pilgrims will come, but the turn up might not be as big compared to the past years.

“Congolese are among the many foreigners that grace the day’s event, but with the Ebola outbreak in their country you can never know what to expect,” he expresses.

For business properties

Martyrs festivities give a chance to those in business to make an extra penny, the businesses that usually run include, selling of religious items, clothing stalls, soft drinks, food and jerry cans for pilgrims that might want to fetch water from the Martyrs’ Lake at the shrine. However, this year business might not be as expected, especially now that prices of commodities are high.

Rose Mary Najjingo, a dealer in sacramentals, says for the past 10 years she has been one of the people that book space at Namugongo to sell the different religious items. And to book space she used to spend between Shs500, 000 to Shs1m, an amount she would recover within a day. However, this time she has decided not to set up a stall at the church’s premises, but rather stay at her bookshop in town.

“After two years of pilgrims not coming to Namugongo, expectations would be really high, but with the economic crisis, that might not be possible. Costs are high and this might hinder some pilgrims from coming. And those that will turn up might not buy as expected,” she explains.

Noting that most of the buyers are foreigners who might or not turn up in big numbers for fear of lives because we cannot deny the fact that Covid-19 is still among us.

Sarah Namutebi, a food vendor in Kyaliwajjala, reveals that business is yet to pick up.

“By this time I would be working tirelessly, but that is not the case. I believe we will make sales, but not as mega compared to the years before the pandemic.

A ray of hope

Despite the delays in arrival of the different groups of pilgrims, many within the country have been flagged off from their different archdioceses

“ It has been two years without pilgrims coming and because of that I believe many are thirsty for this holy journey which is reason enough to say the turn up will be overwhelmingly higher than expected ,” Rev Fr Vincent Lubega believes.

Philip Mugisha, also a proprietor of a sacramental shop within the basilica premises, believes he will make sales since it has been two years since the pilgrims last visited the holy shrine.

For pilgrims such as Angelo Kasozi from Masaka Diocese, Charles Kayinza from Mityana Diocese, Sr. Mary Evelyn Nakacwa Amooti from Hoima Diocese and Fr Makaatu Matia Mulumba also from Masaka Diocese, say they cannot afford to miss out on other Martyrs’ Day celebrations after two years of not walking in the martyrs’ footsteps.

“I believe that walking from Masaka to Namugongo is the only way I can emulate what Jesus and the martyrs went through before meeting their death. The 2020 celebrations were meant to be unique because Masaka Diocese spearheaded the preparations and I was supposed to be one of the scouts, however, that was not possible. And having lost two years of the journey I cannot afford to lose another because two years down the road there is a lot to thank God for,” Kasozi expresses.

Foot pilgrims