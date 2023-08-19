Mbarara Catholics hold Marian Carols

The Catholic Community under the Mbarara Archdiocese held the first ever edition of Marian Carols at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral Nyamitanga, Mbarara on August 10. This was in preparation of he Feast of the Assumption, a holy day that marks the occasion of the Virgin Mary’s bodily ascent to heaven at the end of her life that is celebrated every August 15, worldwide.

Fourteen choirs participated in the carols at Nyamitanga Parish under the theme “My soul magnifies the Lord”. Various hymn composers were awarded certificates for their efforts in composing countless Catholics songs in Runyakitara. Among the awardees were Innocent Tumwebaze, Adrian Byakwija, Paschal Barekye, Inyansio Ndyahikaki, Evagilista Karakwende, John Bosco Kazoora, Biryomaisho Maria Nyinaitwe, and Msgr John K Barugahare.

Inyasio Ndyahikaki, a hymn composer from Kitabi Catholic Parish, said singing in church has kept him young, and that participating in the carols was important for his faith.

“This first Marian Carols function was the best ever because Mother Mary intercedes for us. Everything was in order and it is something good that the church dedicated such a day to praising and worshiping Mother Mary. She has helped me in this journey of music by comforting and giving me peace. I have spent quite some time singing in church and getting engaged in music helps me sharpen my brain. I advise the youth to engage in music and use their voices appropriately,” Ndyahikaki said.

Tumwebaze, a hymn composer and teacher at Kitabi Seminary Bushenyi, said the first Marian Carols united Catholics, especially hymn composers, choir members and vocalists. He said such a day helps them come up with creative tactics in as far as church music is concerned.

“I feel overjoyed because this is the first of its kind, and it has united me with all the old vocalists and other choir members. This Marian Carol day gets us in touch with the choirs from different parishes. I sing with and, train them. This also stirs my zeal to make more compositions and our music journey has been good. We do not work for money but this activity is part of our feelings and life,” Tumwebaze noted. His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha, the archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese said the Marian Carols day was not meant only to enjoy Catholic Carols but also to pray that Mother Mary, who ascended into heaven intercedes in the Christians’ day to day activities.

“The Marian Carols day was a big day and we meditated on the mystery of our leading and rule of salvation. We thank God and put our hope in Him. We thank all the choirs that have participated and those who have made this day a colourful one,” said Archbishop Bainomugisha.

