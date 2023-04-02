Mbitse’s rise from lay reader to bishop

Today April 2, the Rev Canon Godfrey Mbitse will be consecrated as the third bishop of Muhabura Diocese in Kisoro District. The Rev Mbitse replaces the Rt Rev Cranmer Mugisha whose term of office ended in July 2022 after serving 15 years despite several court cases as Christians first rejected the process of electing a new bishop claiming that their diocese did not have a constitution. Thereafter, they also petitioned High Court challenging the alleged illegal stay of their bishop in office.

The first case of not having a diocesan constitution was later settled out of court although the one of illegal stay has not been concluded.

The cleric says he was born to Yeremiya Rurakabije and Nyirandatwa, uncommitted Christians on February 2, 1964 in Ruko Village Nyarubuye Sub-county in Kisoro District.

“I started experiencing God’s love at 11 years in Primary One due to daily devotions at school and as a result, I got baptised in Primary Four at Kirwa Church of Uganda on December 30, 1979. Consequently, I continued attending church services and got involved in more church activities,” Mbitse recollects.

He joined Scripture Union (SU) in secondary school which involved attending various fellowships as well as conferences.

“These resulted in me receiving Christ as my personal saviour in 1985. I had been encouraged and challenged majorly by Mathew 6:33:‘But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well’. I was convinced that God sent Jesus to die on the cross so that I can be saved from my sin and have eternal life. Therefore I committed to living for God instead of seeking worldly pleasures,” Rev Mbitse recalls.

Church work

After completing Senior Four at Kabindi Secondary School in Kisoro District in 1986, he joined church ministry as an untrained church teacher because of his love to serve God and his people.

On October 27, 1990, Mbitse married Anna daughter of John Shorinyana and Alice Shorinyana of Bubaga Village, Nyakabande Sub-County in Kisoro District. The couple is blessed with children who include Joshua Nkurunziza, Rebecca Turinayo, Caleb Mbitse, Gakuru Niyobyose and Gato Niyigaba

He was later trained as a lay reader in 1991.“I worked as a lay reader for four years at Kirwa Church of Uganda in Kisoro District before going for a diploma in Theology at Bishop Barham University College from 1995 to 1998 and was ordained deacon,”he says.

He was ordained a priest in December 1999. Then he worked as a parish priest at Gasovu Church of Uganda parish from 1998 to 2004.

“I was promoted to archdeacon at Gisorora from January to August in 2005. Then, from September 2005 to 2007 I went for a Bachelor of Divinity at Bishop Barham University College. Thereafter, I served as the diocesan treasurer at Muhabura Diocese headquarters from 2007 to 2008 after which I was posted back to Gisorora as archdeacon from 2009 to 2023,” Mbitse recalls.

Inspiration

Because of his dedication, he was added responsibility as diocesan missions coordinator in 2015 to 2023. Besides being elevated to diocesan head of clergy position he has served up to the time when the house of bishops elected him as bishop for Muhabura Diocese.

“Much as I served in different capacities in the church ministry, I never dreamt of being a bishop. However, I joined church ministry with the readiness to serve anywhere and at any level for as long it is for the glory of God, here we are. The news found me at home on the evening of February 25, 2023. I felt happy about the news and thanked God for His faithfulness,” Bishop-elect Mbitse says.

He added that after being selected by the bishop’s nominations committee what came to his mind was mixed feelings but after being announced by the House of Bishops as the bishop-elect, he was humbled and he thanked and prayed to God for guidance in the next phase of his ministry.

Challenges

He recalls that the most challenging situation in his life as a church minister was during the Muhabura Diocesan succession crisis from 2001 to 2007 where the Church was divided into factions and the ministry was so hard. He adds that it was in this period in 2005 when he was appointed an archdeacon and he was to do pastoral work in different parishes.

“In some parishes I was welcomed while in others I was not. We bless the name of the Lord that the crisis was overcame later on,” Rev Mbitse says.

Great memories

He says the most exciting situation in his life as a church minister was when they got the second Bishop of Muhabura Diocese the Rt Rev Cranmer Mugisha because that is when the Christians and church leaders got united after the succession crisis.

“I am very ready to do ministry of love and unity in the Diocese of Muhabura following God’s commandments and the Church of Uganda canons. I am ready to serve everybody with God as my guide and I am persuaded by the words of St Paul to the Philippians 4:13; “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” the Rev Mbitse says.



Rev Mbitse’s work