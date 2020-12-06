Mboijana planned his retirement while in exile

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

Tom Mboijana, is the proprietor of RA Bistro Whispering Palm Gardens in Fort Portal City, an Eco tourism site that sits on 8.5 acres natural forest. The 72-year-old conservationist started replanting endangered indigenous tree species back in 1980.

The start

After completing his O-Level at Nyakasura School in 1967, he landed a job at the Makerere University library where he conceived a dream of working in the hospitality industry. His dream came true when he got a job at Margherita Hotel and Semuliki Safari Park in Kasese District in 1971.

The following year, he joined Nile Mansions Hotel, now The Kampala Serena Hotel as front office supervisor. In 1973, he got a scholarship to study for a diploma in hotel management in Vichy France for two years.

“I got a chance to study French and I interacted with many people and visited the Mediterranean Sea,” Mboijana says of his stay in France.

On his return in 1975, Mboijana spent two weeks in Uganda and realised he could not stay because of the political climate at that time. He decided to take refuge in Kenya where he briefly worked at the Ocean View Beach Hotel and later went to Denmark to study for another certificate in industrial training and hotel management.

In 1976, he returned to Uganda and worked with Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi Kampala as assistant manager and the following year, joined Chobe Safari lodge in Murchison Fall National Park as a manager for one year.

Dining with presidents

In 1978, Mboijana worked as general manager at Pakuba Grand Lodge in Murchison Falls National Park. Some of his most notable guests include former presidents Idi Amin and Jaafar Nimeiry of Sudan. “While at Pakuba hotel I refused admission to a certain pilot who used to call my workers monkeys,” he says. In the hotel Act, the management has got a right of admission or refusal to host a client.

In 1979, Mboijana retraced his footsteps back to Nile Mansions Hotel as general manager. His time at the hotel brought him into contact with Uganda’s movers and shakers of that time.

“While at the hotel, I used to host presidents including Yusufu Lule, Paul Muwanga and Godfrey Binaisa and I interacted with them on several occasions. Of all of them the one I benefited from most was President Muwanga who allocated me a Mercedes Benz which was meant for ministers. I borrowed from my brother Shs 370,000 and paid for it,” Mboijana recalls.

But his position soon landed him in hot water when in 1980, he was accused of allowing opposition leader Yoweri Museveni to host UPM meetings at the hotel.

Fleeing into exile

On November 28, 1980 Mboijana went into exile in Kenya in his Benz with a Tanzania police escort to Malaba. “I managed to escape undetected after writing a letter to the President’s office asking for leave of absence from duty to go to Kenya for medical checkup,” he says. While in exile, he got a job as manager of Pampaz Restaurant in Nairobi and Kikuyu Country Club as manager where he was earning Kshs4,000 which was a lot of money at that time.

Before leaving Kenya, Mboijana sold his Benz for Kshs330,000 and used the money as capital for an import and export business which earned him more money.

Planning for retirement

While still at the Nile Mansion Hotel in Uganda, Mboijana started the plans of retiring because he had seen political instability in the country.

“Before going into exile I had made a plan for my house which I went with to Kenya and later got another architect who improved on the original plan,” Tom Mboijana says.

He came back to Uganda in 1986 and this time came with a pickup truck which he used to transport people from Fort Portal to Kasese.

Investment

After retiring from active service and on return from exile, Mboijana opened a restaurant in Fort Portal Town and closed it in 1997 after running it for a decade. He retired to his establishment in Harukoto, the R.A Bistro Whispering Palm Gardens.

The establishment is popular for bird watching, nature walks and boat riding.

“I chose to invest in this business because I liked things which can be sustainable for years and do not need much money,” he says.

Advice

Mboijana says those still in active service need to start saving part of their salary early enough for future investment because anything can happen.

“As one saves their money for future investment after retiring, one has also has to choose the best business where to invest money. Avoid starting a business or any enterprise using borrowed money because it puts a lot of unnecessary strain on you,” Mboijana advises.

He adds that what makes many investments collapse is because many people copy and paste other people’s ideas and not their passion and abilities. “Know what you want, how you want it, how you are going to get it, what you are going to do once you get it,” he advises.

Achievements

Mboijana says his biggest achievement is conserving the environment. He says his piece of land supplies oxygen and retracts carbon dioxide and other gases from the atmosphere.

“This is a contribution to the health environment to our residents and visitors in the city,” Mboijana says.

He says it is a sustainable environment to fight malaria and malnutrition because of aqua culture which is in the form of canoe and fish ponds of about 3,000 sq metres.







