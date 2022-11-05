Meet ‘Miss Manners’

Define etiquette…

It is just a code of conduct or behaviour of people in consideration of themselves and the people around them. Etiquette is more about how you treat others and being aware of their feelings.

What fascinates you about Ugandan etiquette?

We are still on the growth curve in terms of etiquette but I like that more people are starting to appreciate that manners still matter.

Why the fuss about etiquette?

There is no fuss. Manners still matter and we all need to get more polished each day for the ever changing world. It is being mindful, considerate and respectful for us and people around us. Generally it is putting other people before us.

What is the biggest etiquette breach you have endured?

So many, but people who talk with food in their mouth.

If your nose hurts and you have no handkerchief on you, what do you do?

Depends on where I am -but the right thing would be to, excuse yourself to the washrooms or to a space where no one is seeing you and clean up.

How are you parenting with etiquette in mind?

Practicing proper etiquette. I am purposeful abouy the things I teach the boys, especially about treating other people. This is from handshakes, greeting people, their peers interacting with old people and table manners.

What is your most cherished cultural norm?

Eating using hands. People need to know it is not bad manners but how you use them matters. If you start to lick them after juicy soup, then that is wrong.

How do you mentor someone in etiquette?

I mentor people through the way I live and conduct myself in public.

Through that I know that as time goes by, people will admire my ways and be inspired to do the same.

I believe in practicing etiquette until other people start doing it themselves.

What restaurant gives you A-class culinary service?

Pearl - the fine dining restaurant section at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Who was your high school best friend?

My sister Pam.