Meet the world’s worst mothers

Hope you had a happy Mothers’ Day sistren! On behalf of our president, the Ministry of Home Affairs and my esteemed husband, I wished myself a very happy Mothers’ Day.

My daughter happened to be born on that auspicious day and therefore we were too busy celebrating her birthday to focus any attention (or cake) on her mother.

I know not all of us reading this were brought up by our mothers. Some of us had aunts, grandmothers, older siblings and sometimes even fathers, step up to fill the role of that irreplaceable woman: Mother.

Instead of focusing on she who was absent, let us choose to focus on those who chose to be present for us. Make sure you appreciate and honour whoever has been a mother to you on this day. And let us also spare time and thought for those of us whose mothers have departed this earth.

I thought it would be good for a laugh if we considered some really terrible mothers in the animal kingdom today, at least by human standards. Maybe then we will realise ours were not that bad after all.

The cuckoo

The world’s most terrible mother has to be the cuckoo. The female cuckoo is so lazy that she lays her eggs in the nest of other birds and abandons them there, in the hope that they wi-ll take care of her offspring. Funny enough, there are human females that also behave like this … perhaps they are somehow related?

Hamsters

I am laughing as I write this, because most of us would not know the difference between a hamster and the common rat (which might be offensive to those who keep hamsters as pets).

Anyway, hamster mothers lacking vitamins and minerals are sometimes known to eat their newborns. How unloving!

Pandas

I think pandas are so beautiful, with their black and white fur. To me, they look like cuddly, grown-up teddy bears. However, in real life pandas, which often give birth to twins, abandon the weaker one because caring for one is already demanding enough.