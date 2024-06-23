Meeting the Mayor 

A couple of weeks ago, alongside my Luxembourgish language classmates we were invited to a certificate presentation ceremony. It was interesting that the Mayor himself accompanied by his two assistants were present at the ceremony. In my group, we still need two to three years to accomplish the final level and a bit longer to be able to speak properly. Still it was the number one himself who shook our hands.

In his speech, the Mayor said that there were tens of different nationalities living in our little municipality of 6,000 people divided into five small villages. Learning the local language is indeed the best way for integration. The Mayor reminded us that there are three official languages in Luxembourg, French , German, and Luxembourgish and while most people speak French and others German, those two are enough to run the daily needs here, to be able to read and respond to all National and local administrative letters and requirements.

Even English has become one of the important languages of Luxembourg, and so he is humbled when people decide to learn Luxembourgish, a language that is not easy to learn, nor beautiful and is spoken by less than 300,000 people!

I liked the Mayor’s speech. It also reminded me of an article he wrote a couple of months ago in the Municipality’s bulletin. In this article he was drawing attention to the current troubled situation in the world, one crisis after another. And although Luxembourg seems to be in a better position than most countries, he warned that if the world seems to be in an intensive care Unit, here, at least we should expect a severe case of pneumonia.

This means that no one is safe.

He then asked the citizens to take part of the responsibility of making this municipality a better place, safer, cleaner and stable.

On my side, the Mayor’s plea, didn’t just pass by. After thinking through, on the day of the ceremony I asked him for an appointment to discuss the matter.

And so today I went to meet him his office. To start with it was a very simple office. No Mayor Grand Chair, he brought me a cup of coffee himself and sat down. He had a couple of mini tractor handmade sculptures, and as he told me later , it was a reminder to him that his father was a farmer.