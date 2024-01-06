Men fashion trends to embrace in  2024

Style. Men’s fashion just like women has been evolving over the years from the rebirth of ’80s and ’90s classics to capes. With a massive collection of options, everyone will find a stylish ensemble that fits their appeal. With 2024 upon us, we have compiled some of the fashion trends you ought to embrace writes, Isaac Ssejjombwe.

The tech wear

Martin Larry, a fashion designer, says this has to take centre stage as we should expect to see an amalgamation of fashion and technology with innovative materials. These include built-in gadgets, and sleek designs in clothing and accessories. “Smart jackets, self-heating clothing, and interactive wearables are some examples of this trend.”

Vibrant colours, playful prints

The bold and vibrant hues will dominate the colour palette for menswear this year. We should expect to see energetic shades such as electric blue, fiery red and sunshine yellow. Floral and abstract prints inject doses of fun and creativity into shirts, pants, and even suits.

Double Denim

Double denim has evolved into a timeless classic while maintaining its status as a trendy staple. If you’re seeking a way to stand out from the crowd, embrace double or even triple denim. Top fashion designers have showcased their denim creations on the catwalk—Y/Project with rinse-washed ponchos over long line trenches, Prada’s Western shirts paired with rugged denim, and Givenchy’s sleeveless vests accompanied by ripped bottoms.

Oversized silhouettes

The fashion designer says, oversized silhouettes will make a comeback. Oversized clothing continues with boxy blazers, wide-leg trousers, and voluminous outerwear taking the spotlight. This relaxed yet stylish aesthetic provides both comfort and a bold fashion statement.

