Men over 40 with beer bellies are calling us old hags. Huh?

Dear Diary,

Last weekend, I was called an old hag, so naturally, I poured myself some more aged whisky. Here is the tea. I spent a few hours with a 40-something-year-old gentleman at my neighbourhood bar. You know the type, dressed like 1998 never ended, smelling faintly of cologne and misplaced confidence. We are talking shop, and for a moment I thought, well, is this not a pleasant evening? Until I turned his advances down, politely.

Suddenly, the man who had been leaning into my every word decided the best way to nurse his bruised ego was to launch into a monologue about how no one would want a “40-year-old hag” like me who has “let herself go.” Let herself go? Sir, I simply let you go! I was no longer witty and interesting, I was expired milk.

Apparently, men in their 40s have decided to hold a TED Talk on the “value” of women in their 40s. The consensus? We are depreciating like a second-hand Toyota. The reason? We “don’t look the same.” Uhm… have you all looked in the mirror lately? No, really, have you? Because what we are seeing out here is bellies hanging like Christmas ornaments in July, hairlines on a permanent vacation, cholesterol levels sending out SOS signals, and let us not even get into the growing epidemic of erectile dysfunction.

Yet, these self-proclaimed ‘high value’ uncles strut around like God’s gift to the dating market. The way some of you talk about women aging, you would think we were cartons of milk with “Best Before” dates on our foreheads. Meanwhile, you expect us to throw ourselves at you when the only thing you have invested in since 25 is your beer belly and a few recycled pick-up lines. Most of you have the emotional intelligence of a rock. And I am being generous, a rock at least knows how to sit still and mind its business.

Here is the kicker, guys , just like you, we also tell our friends, “I am not with him for the looks, he is intelligent.” You are not exactly eye candy, you are Omega-3s, stimulating the brain, not the hormones. And we are okay with that because we value depth over shallow pools. Women in their 40s are not falling apart, we are in our prime. We have got C-suite confidence, the self-awareness of a therapist, and the selective energy that does not waste time on nonsense. If we are with you, it is not because you “won” us in some dating Olympics. You made the cut after we decided you were worth our time. And maybe, you make more money than us.

What men forget is that time changes everyone. Your jawline fades just like our waistline. Your stamina is not what it used to be. Your charm loses its shine when it is wrapped in outdated gender politics. Yet, the only “decline” society obsesses over is women’s beauty. Maybe the value of a human being should not be measured by how close they still look to their 25-year-old selves. Maybe it is about kindness, humour, ambition, and emotional stability. But I get it, it is easier to nitpick wrinkles than confront your own midlife insecurities. So, if we are to rank value, then yes, our skin has a few more stories to tell. But your “market value” is subject to depreciation too. Ask your cardiologist.

Men, we love you, but if you think a woman’s worth expires at 40, check your own warranty first. Chances are, it expired around the same time you stopped doing push-ups, uncle.

Baddie Rule of the Week:

If he calls you ‘expired,’ check his warranty first.

Mini Manifesto:

Beauty fades, but so does a man’s hairline.

Women over 40 have emotional intelligence; you have got erectile dysfunction. Let us all stay humble.