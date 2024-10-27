Milton Natwijuka’s hard childhood shaped him into noble, generous friend

In Job 23:10, he says of his trials: "But He knows the way that I take; when he has tested me, I will come forth as gold." This verse captures Milton Natwijuka’s life.

Born August 3, 1969, to James and Margret Bangirana of Rushozi, Masheruka, Sheema District he was the third born of seven children. After his O-Level at Nganwa High School, Natwijuka dropped out of formal education because of financial difficulties. His father, who worked as a cook at Nganwa High School in Kabwohe, then Bushenyi District decided to give priority to the two elder sons as far as they could go.

It was not a surprise that when Natwijuka’s turn came to join Senior One, there was no money to make that possible. This reality did not deter Natwijuka’s go-getter spirit. Because his family could not afford to buy him boarding section essentials such as a mattress, bedsheets and a blanket, he had to become a day scholar. And for the first year, he walked 10 kilometres to and from school every day.

By Senior Two, he had made friends and one of them Jonas Bigirwa, who was a prefect that decided to bend the school rules and host him in his room. Natwijuka lived with his friend until he completed O-Level in 1988.

Natwijuka often recounted Bigirwa's generosity with deep gratitude and admiration. Not only did Bigirwa provide him with accommodation, but he also shared his personal belongings. However, with Bigirwa's departure from school, Natwijuka realised he could no longer rely on others’ charity and decided it was time to start earning an income.

Encouraged by his cousin Betty Natukunda, who was already working in Kampala, Natwijuka moved in with her and her husband in their one-bedroom home. Natukunda believed that with his O-Level certificate, he would land employment opportunities in the city.

Landing his first job

Before long, Natwijuka secured his first job as a bartender in Bugolobi, a Kampala suburb. This job introduced him to a diverse group of people, providing valuable networking opportunities as he searched for greener pastures. His persistence paid off when he landed a job as a declaration clerk with Jope Forwarders at Entebbe Airport, a clearing and forwarding company, which became his turning point.

In the mid-90s, business was booming, and Natwijuka quickly settled into a comfortable routine after reconnecting with old school friends such as Norman Mwiine and Jenner Kabeho. Ambitious and driven, he earned enough money to start his own company, build a home and start a family.

Rewarding

By the 2000s, Natwijuka fulfilled another dream: constructing a home for his parents. Growing up, he had noticed that their house had no windows, merely marked spaces outlined in charcoal. He had once thought his father left the windows out to discourage his sons from sneaking out for night dances, but he later realised it was simply because his father could not afford them.

In addition to building a home for his family, Natwijuka also pursued his passion for agriculture by acquiring 100 acres of land in Luwero, where he began mixed farming. Everything seemed to be going well until May 2023, when he started experiencing severe headaches and fatigue.

Falling sick

After medical evaluation, he was diagnosed with high blood pressure, which had already caused irreversible damage to his kidneys.

For the past year, Natwijuka felt too weak to undergo transplant surgery. So, he remained on dialysis, managing to maintain a semblance of normalcy. Although the diagnosis was a shock to him and his friends, it appeared that the worst was behind him. Therefore, his passing on October 19 came as a devastating and unexpected blow, leaving those who cared for him heartbroken.

Natwijuka’s loving, generous, thoughtful and kind nature made him a rare person and his passing has left a void that will be hard to fill. The mammoth crowd that attended his memorial service and burial is a testament to this.

The hardships Natwijuka faced in his early years refined his character, shaping him into a person who consistently prioritised others over himself. Everyone agreed that he was one of the rare individuals who managed to keep his ego in check. He had an extraordinary ability to make everyone who crossed his path feel valued, understood, accepted, and loved. His generosity went beyond mere obligation; he truly understood the struggles of lack and poverty. His daughter, Mellisa, shared a poignant story about how her father sometimes gave money meant for his dialysis treatments to needy relatives, which showed his selflessness even amid his own challenges.

Local handyman Herbert Byamukama recounted a time during the Covid-19 lockdown when Natwijuka came to the rescue. He found Herbert and his wife walking to Entebbe Grade B Hospital in the dead of night as she went into labor and graciously offered them a lift.

Natwijuka was also likely the most sought-after best man in Uganda, consistently chosen by friends to stand by their side during significant milestones in their lives. His resilience and determination transforming his life from poverty to prosperity serve as a powerful example for all.

As many friends mourn his passing, they are profoundly grateful for the privilege of having known him. Natwijuka leaves behind his wife, Naome, and their six children. May God grant you greater assignments in the next life, for you are truly deserving of them. Your legacy of love and kindness will forever live on in the hearts of those you touched.

Man of character