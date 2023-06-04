More than anything pray for the Holy Spirit

Last Sunday, Christians all over the world celebrated the day of Pentecost. This is one of the most important holidays in the Christian calendar although it is less popularised than Easter or Christmas. Most of us know the Holy Spirit as part of the trinity and while we know the father as the creator and the son as the saviour, the Holy Spirit’s role in a Christian’s life remains foggy. In fact many of us recognise the Holy Spirit only when we speak in tongues, for the lucky few who do. But that is just one way the holy spirit manifests and not the only way.

Tongues

In some born again churches, there is emphasis on speaking in tongues without a detailed explanation why it is important. The Holy Spirit is Jesus’ gift to the brethren. As he was leaving, he comforted his disciples in John 16:7-15 saying: “But I tell you the truth, it is to your advantage that I go away; for if I do not go away, the Helper will not come to you; but if I go, I will send Him to you. And He, when He comes, will convict the world concerning sin and righteousness and judgment; concerning sin, because they do not believe in Me; and concerning righteousness, because I go to the Father and you no longer see Me; and concerning judgment, because the ruler of this world has been judged. I have many more things to say to you, but you cannot bear them now. But when He, the Spirit of truth, comes, He will guide you into all the truth; for He will not speak on His own initiative, but whatever He hears, He will speak; and He will disclose to you what is to come. He will glorify Me, for He will take of Mine and will disclose it to you. All things that the Father has are Mine; therefore I said that He takes of Mine and will disclose it to you.”

And true to these promises, we see Jesus’ ministry take off on a new trajectory after the day of Pentecost. Because Jesus had not given the disciples a time frame, the coming of Holy Spirit ended days of speculation and anxiety. There might have been doubt about when it would happen and whether the spirit was as powerful as Jesus described it. But when it happens, we witness its power through the transformation of the disciples. The Scripture describes the disciples as fearful fugitives skulking in the alleys of Jerusalem until after the day of Pentecost when they become bold enough to witness for the crucified Nazarene whom they called the Risen Lord, The promised Messiah and Son of living God. Peter gives a rousing and most memorable sermon of his career so far, proclaiming that contrary to committing murder, the Sanhedrin had conspired with the Roman rulers to fulfill God’s divine plan to save the world by providing humanity with the only acceptable sacrifice; the body and blood of His son Jesus Christ. And through his resurrection all would get eternal life not through obedience to the law but through God’s grace.

Test

In the early Church, the manifestation of the Holy Spirit was the safest way to confirm one’s true conversion and later it was the litmus paper that was used to admit gentiles into the faith as explained by the story of Cornelius the devout Roman ruler. In fact, so much stock was put on being filled by the power of the Holy Spirit that it threatened the continuity of the young church at Corinth.

The fallout caused by this one gift seems to have been so severe causing St Paul to decree that no one should speak in tongues unless there is a Christian present who is able to interpret what has been said.

The Holy Spirit, the spirit of truth and third Godhead is Christianity’s life blood because you cannot think of Christianity in its present form without the power of the Holy Spirit. The New Testament, liturgy and the clergy have evolved over time through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

The Holy Spirit and you

In the Gospels, the Holy Spirit is also referred to as the spirit of truth and Jesus Christ in his teaching about prayer in Luke 13, says that God is more than ready to give this gift if we ask for Him. However, conventional wisdom encourages us to ask for the material things that we desire not the Holy Spirit. And yet, the Holy Spirit is a gift that will help us achieve everything we desire. Consider it your own divine Google; it knows all and sees all. It will guide you in the way you should go; the friendships you should nurture, the career you should pursue and the right investment to give your time and money to.

No middle men

As a spirit of discernment, it will give you clarity of purpose, vision, conviction and the discipline to accomplish whatever you set out to do. But most importantly it will eliminate middlemen between you and your God as promised in in Joel 2:28-29 we are told; “It will come about after this That I will pour out My Spirit on all mankind; And your sons and daughters will prophesy, Your old men will dream dreams, Your young men will see visions. Even on the male and female servants I will pour out My Spirit in those days.”

Many of our so called prophets are not more than just snake charmers; playing tricks on a gullible people. With the Holy Spirit’s guide, you will be able to separate the false prophets from those ordained by God which would have saved so many faithful that have perished in cults. As we continue with our Christian walk, pray that the fire will fall on you in a new way.

Did you know?

