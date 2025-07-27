Move more, sit less? Women barely sit at all

If you read articles on health, you know those ones you stumble upon on the way to reading what you actually want to read, then it would be easy to conclude that sitting down is the enemy of good health. We are the most sedentary generation! Buy a standing desk! Sitting for X hours a day will kill you!

Move around! But I wonder: 0utside of the office and their cars, do women ever sit down properly? Let us follow a lady we will call Joyce. Joyce works at a university in the administration department, and has a car.

Once she leaves the office, Joyce calls her house help, Medina, to find out how dinner prep is going. Medina, being Medina, will then choose that moment to tell her employer that there is no cooking gas.

So here is Joyce, battling with the traffic while placing a call to the gas delivery guy. Finally, traffic lets up and she rushes home, realising it is now 6pm and people should be eating by at least 7pm. Once inside, it is time to supervise the children’s homework and find out how their day was. Today, the homework is a battle marked by tears of anger and frustration, followed by an impromptu counselling session. By the time Joyce goes to have a shower, her patience is worn thin. Next comes supper, during which her husband appears, so tired he can barely speak. And then it’s bedtime for the children.

At 10.30 pm, she begins to doze off, then remembers that the beans should be soaked so they can be boiled tomorrow’s supper.

She had reminded Medina but goes to the kitchen anyway just to check. Sure enough, Medina went off to sleep and forgot to soak the beans, which Joyce then has to do. One of these days Medina needs to be fired … but not today.

After soaking the beans, she trudges to her bedroom like someone carrying firewood on her back, and falls into bed, knowing she will have to wake up tomorrow and do it all over again. Women, we will rest when we are dead!