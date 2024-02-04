Mudusu: The teacher who loathed teaching

Abbey Mudusu is an enchanting, humorous and energetic young man. He is full of banter. At first it is easy to confuse him for any young man full of dreams and ambitions until you learn that he is the head teacher of one of the biggest schools in Uganda, St Julian High School- Seeta in Mukono District.

Born in Luuka District, Mudusu’s ambitions stretched beyond the traditional expectations.

His academic journey took him through the corridors of Budini SS in Kaliro and later St Peter’s Nsambya for A-Level. He attended Makerere University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education.

Despite his qualifications, Mudusu found himself at a crossroads after university. The prospect of becoming a teacher, a profession he despised due to the perceived hardships faced by educators, led him to take an unexpected turn as a taxi conductor.

“I did not like going to teach. At no one time did I ever want to teach because I reflected on what we had made teachers go through. We thought that teachers were meant to suffer. So, I did not want to suffer with people’s children. I was interested in at least acquiring a qualification that maybe at some point in life it would define me,” Mudusu says.

Tough on the road

The taxi business is one of the oldest ones in Uganda and involves low entry requirements. To many youths, who are yet to accumulate enough money to buy boda bodas, a job in the taxi industry is one many admire.

Mudusu settled as a taxi conductor because he did not have a driver’s licence yet he needed to start working.

“For the first three months, we were driving a new vehicle and we never got any mechanical problems, even the traffic officers would not disturb us. But when we got an older one; we suffered mechanical problems and the police officers would charge us daily for driving a DMC (car in dangerous mechanical condition). Sometimes we retired empty-handed,” he recalls.

The harsh reality of battling traffic police and constant mechanical problems, soon made Mudusu question his decision.

One fateful day, after being extorted of significant sums of money by traffic officers, he reflected on his life. Sitting in a corner of his rented room, penniless and with two-months’ rent arrears, Mudusu felt it was time to reconsider teaching.

“That day, the first traffic officer stopped us in Matugga and took Shs50,000. As we were approaching Kawempe another one stopped us and we parted with Shs30,000. At the Bwaise roundabout, another took Shs20,000. Then when we reached town our vehicle was knocked. ‘Do I deserve this kind of suffering?’ I wondered and realised that the business was not going to provide money for the arrears.



Turning point

Despite his initial reluctance, he walked back to his former school, St Peter’s Nsambya, seeking a voluntary teaching job. He did not succeed. Undeterred, he approached the school cooks, had a sumptuous meal to compensate for days he went hungry before heading to Pearl of Africa International School in the vicinity.

Luck struck as the newly appointed head teacher was impressed with Mudusu’s credentials.

As he waited for the head teacher, another man entered and during a conversation, he asked whether Mudusu was a student seeking a vacancy. The man, he identifies as Fred Yiga, asked for his academic papers saying Jeff Serunjogi, the director of St Julian Schools would call for a follow-up. This encounter eventually led to an interview at St Julian Schools in Gayaza.

The long-awaited call from the director came through asking him to report for interviews. Mudusu, clueless of the school location was so excited about the opportunity.

With only Shs2,000, he embarked on a journey that would change his life forever.

“That night I walked to save my money. I reached Gayaza Town around midnight. I hang around the chapatti sellers engaged in chitchat to pass the time. One of them finally asked me what I was up to and I told them I was waiting for someone who was coming in the morning,” he recounts.

Mudusu (Left) shares a light moment with one of the English and Literature teachers Derrick Obed





The interview

When daylight broke, he looked for a boda boda which charged Shs4,000, twice what he had. Mudusu bargained and the cyclist got another passenger to split the fare.

When he was asked whether he had come for the interviews, he shied away and pretended to be a student.

“I was sent to the secretary to pick an admission letter. But I told the secretary the truth. I did not go in whenever I was called until I was the last person,” he narrates.

Sitting before the panel, they asked about his experience but were impressed by his attitude.

“Life had cornered me and I was ready to teach. When they asked me what I wanted to earn, I asked for Shs700,000. At the time I thought that money would help me move the world. I was dreaming of renting a decent house and starting a life with my beautiful girlfriend,” he says.

The interview, though nerve-wracking, proved successful. He was initially recruited as the warden.

“I feared how as a warden, I would be able to have my girlfriend around. But, I needed a job,” says Mudusu.

Asked to say anything to the panel, he requested to be allowed to sleep over to be able to walk back the following day as he was exhausted.

The courteous director dug into his pockets and handed Mudusu Shs200,000.

“I was so excited because as a taxi tout, I had never made Shs200,000 as a lump sum. I did not bargain with the boda-boda cyclist when he asked me for Shs6,000. When I reached in Mpererwe, I ordered for chicken to thank myself.

From warden to classroom

The following weekend, he walked into St Julian as a warden with a small schoolbag after forfeiting his mattress to the landlord for rent arrears.

He was assigned the warden room and was in charge of Senior One and Two with a population of about 600 children.

“We were like family and they liked me. We bonded well and cleaned our dormitory together,” he says.

He had to fight the students’ mentality that wardens are illiterate when he initially started to teach Literature in Senior Three.

Later, they embraced him and the Senior Three class which had seven students grew to 70 students by the end of the term.

“Building a class was a winner for me, my director realised he had got a serious teacher,” he says.

His dedication and passion for education were evident, leading to swift promotions within the school hierarchy. He was assigned to teach Senior Five. The class would grow from three to 54 students.

“I had given up on everything and my mind was on teaching children,” Mudusu says.

Three months later, his salary was increased, so were the responsibilities. He was promoted assistant dean of students (DOS).

Meanwhile, the director advised Mudusu to learn from Nicholas Opata the deputy head teacher.



Heading a school

In an unexpected turn of events, on Christmas 2019, Serunjogi offered Mudusu the position of head teacher at the Seeta Campus.

He promised Mudusu a mentor Desmus Mutanga, the principal of St Julian Schools. Mutanga’s approach to management gave Mudusu lessons such as approaching situations calmly.

“He wanted me to use my energy and brilliance to transform the school,” notes Mudusu.

“I thought the man was crazy. He told me the board was going to object to the move, but he was determined to snatch me away,” he recalls.

The challenges were immense, but Mudusu embraced the opportunity to transform the school.

On January 4, 2020, Mudusu would start his life as the school deputy head teacher.

He had not been to the Seeta Campus and the few times he had visited; it was not convenient because there was no fence.

“Most of my peers told me I had gone to a desert. For two weeks I would interact with teachers and administrators and students. Most students thought I was part of them and they opened up to me. Some told me not to join the school if I wanted to pass. I used those two weeks to note down the challenges,” he says.

Interestingly, during that time, one teacher ordered him to harvest jackfruit for him. He obliged. He even sent him for body jelly from the secretary.

“When the teacher’s meeting was called to unveil me as the new deputy head teacher, many were shocked. The teacher who had told me to harvest jackfruit for him apologised and later he left,” he says.

Through his leadership, the once notorious institution, formerly East College Lumuli, began to change. The student population grew from 362 to 1,500 in three years.

“We have changed our approach to learner engagement by being friendly and professional,” he notes.