Muhangisa supervises projects at leisure

During his days in public service as a teacher, Eldard Muhangisa, now 65 years old, preferred working in rural areas. This, he attributes to having been raised in a humble family. He would either walk or ride a bicycle.

His colleagues called him insane because they felt he needed to change environment; go to the urban areas and enjoy a styled-up life. They fantasised a luxurious life.

“They looked at my standard of living as so low and undeserving, but I persevered. My humble lifestyle gave me an opportunity to be near home, save and invest in fixed assets in preparation for retirement,” says Muhangisa.

Looking at his achievements, some of his friends regret living large and now understand Muhangisa’s perspective.

Background

Eldard Muhangisa, who was born to a World War II veteran, says they tilled land for a living. He attended Kitojo Church of Uganda School, where they studied under a tree. He later joined Primary One at Ruhumuro Church School and completed Primary Seven at Kyabugimbi Boys’ Primary School in 1973.

It is against this background that Muhangisa pursued a career as a teacher. He taught primary school and later upgraded to a secondary school teacher.

In 1978, he started teaching at Kitovu Boys’ Primary School in Masaka Municipality after which he taught in other schools such as Kakanju, Kibona, Ruhumuro, and Kyentobo primary schools.

Muhangisa majored in History and Geography for secondary school at Makerere University and graduated in 1991. He then taught at Bweranyangi Girls’ Secondary School for four years before being promoted and appointed deputy head teacher at Kyeizooba Girls’ Secondary School in Bushenyi District. There, he served until 2006 when he was appointed head teacher at Kyangyenyi High School up to 2011. He was transferred to Nyakitoko Secondary School in Bushenyi District, from where he retired in May 2016.

On retirement

Muhangisa retired with mixed feelings because he did not know how life would turn out.

“I had been living in schools, getting a salary and made many friends there. Leaving my friends to adjust to a new life did not come easy. Luckily, I had some savings and bought land near my country home in 2000,” the resident of Ruhumuro, says.

I bought land where I would establish some retirement projects. I acquired more than 60 acres of land piecemeal,” he recalls

After retiring, Muhangisa divided his land into plots for the different projects such as eight acres of coffee, two acres of banana, and animal husbandry.

In 2011, Muhangisa established a five-acre tea plantation and kept adding an acre every year until he made 20 acres. Currently, Muhangisa harvests tea leaves on a daily basis, but receives his money at the end of the month from a cooperative at Igara Tea Growers’ Factory in Bushenyi District.

He also gets his gratuity and pension packages every month. This, he says, gives him a steady income to sustain his family.

Five years into retirement, Muhangisa boasts of freedom, peace of mind, and the ability to determine his timetable.

Typical day

Muhangisa’s enterprises are self-sustaining and he does the monitoring work. Each section has a manager. On a normal day, Muhangisa wakes up at 8am, takes breakfast, and waits for reports from his managers. At 10am, he goes to supervise farm activities until close of day.

“I make my time table at my convenience. This gives me more time to relax,” he notes.

For Muhangisa, retirement means moving from being ordered around to a life of doing what you want.

“But, one must have worked hard during active employment. I learnt that one has to plan retirement in advance so that they can enjoy their old age,” he says.

Muhangisa says well-planned enterprises produce the money to invest in others since most of the enterprises are self-sustaining.

Challenges

Retirement is not smooth sailing for Muhangisa. His agricultural enterprises suffer price fluctuation, expensive farm inputs which are sometimes of poor quality, and poor road network which makes transportation of goods and services difficult.

Two cents

“Remember retirement comes any time. Do not wait for 60 years because you could get involved in an accident. Such could incapacitate and force you into early retirement. Thus, be prepared for eventualities,” advises Muhangisa.

“Also, set a foundation by saving for the future. Use any available opportunity. Use the advantage of financial institutions from where you can acquire simple loans and invest in fixed assets,” he adds.

Not tired...The volunteer

Muhangisa is director on the board of Igara Buhweju Tea Company Limited, representing Mugoma Zone. Here, Muhangisa provides technical knowledge and shares experience as a tea farmer with his peers.

• He also serves as a synod member in West Ankole Diocese, is chairman, Kyabugimbi Health Centre IV management committee, chairman board of governors for Ruhuumuro Secndary School and Nyamishundo Senior Secondary School, among other roles.

