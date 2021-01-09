Mujuzi eyes the environment prize

First thing you do in the morning?

I pray, wash my face and go for a workout. I return home, freshen up and have breakfast.

First thing you do when you get to work?

I check all the projects at the research lab to evaluate the work and the people responsible for some of them before going to my office to plan for the day.

Earliest childhood memory…

When I was about six years old, there was a wedding at home. I loved music so much that I would sing a song after hearing it once (from Radio Uganda which was the only radio station then). There was a new song titled Mpanga by Livingstone Kasozi and I was asked to sing it at the wedding. They removed the crochets from the high table and that is where I stood to do my first mime. I earned Shs70 with which my mom bought me a shirt and a pair of trousers, a big fish and she gave me the change.

First best friend…

My mom. Later Shafic Ssenoga who I met in 2002 and we are still friends.

First book you read…?

School books? And oh, I loved History, European history to be exact.

What book are you reading?

Learning compost management, a book sent to me by Tiffany Renny, a professor in America.

What is your best work highlight?

Anything we do aimed at saving the environment. Whenever that plastic bottle, that kaveera is picked and brought to the research lab for sale, and in turn using it to build a toilet for the community, I know a difference is happening somewhere.

Your biggest regret is …?

My grandmother died before I spoilt her with some of my money. She had always prayed for me to be a better person (the person I have become).

Your first job…

I was a teacher at Stella Maris College, Nsube in Nkokonjeru, Buikwe District. I had done my internship at the school and I was retained but without pay.

What was your first salary?

Shs 500,000, from the Ghetto Research Lab. We got investors for the lab, who considered paying every worker in the lab.

Current job…

Team leader at Ghetto Research Lab. I also teach the ghetto youth different skills such as how to make compost manure and poultry management.

Why did you found Ghetto Research Lab?

The need to sustain the youth who are unemployed. There was a lot of crime in the ghetto and I wanted to channel that energy into preserving the environment. Instead of earning from petty crime such as snatching people’s phones and other valuables, they would instead collect bottles, polythene bags and bring them to the lab for money. This is a two-way traffic; they earn money and, save the environment of plastic at the same time.

What do you like about it?

The fact that we do things that benefit the environment gives the research lab a spark. The first project we did for the community was to build a toilet out of bottles and polythene bags. We even employed a person to keep them clean and anyone would use the clean toilet for free.

Any memorable experiences?

In A-level during exams, I used about six answer booklets unlike my peers whose work fitted in one booklet, especially History. This is because I wrote big letters and my peers made fun of me.