Multi-tasking has got me a decent life

Who is Ryan Gunga?

I am 22 years old and a Muganda from Gomba. I come second out of five children to my parents. Growing up in Kibuli, a kampala suburb, I attended Public Trust Junior school for my junior, kololo High School and finally joined St. Kizito Secondary School.

What are you passionate about?

At first I had a desire in computer literacy so after my senior four I trained at my uncle’s work station. This came easy as I not only enjoyed but was interested in the work. I developed keen interest in cooking since my mother was such a great cook. Immediately after my secondary school, I got my first job at a bar and restaurant, Liquid silk Bugolobi. It is from here that I acquired skills in cocktail making. I then equipped myself with short course training in cookery and baking from Café javas Victoria mall. After this three months training I joined Mr. Tasty Bugolobi and later Caravan restaurant where I have served for two years now.

What is likeable about your role?

Currently I am the head waiter and event’s organizer at the restaurant, I also manage social media marketing and do client deliveries occasionally. Having a support system on the job is my major muse. My manager Mr. Fahad Kabuye is very supportive and encourages me to grow. I have also learnt many things while working with people. Firstly communication is key because as waiters, we meet different people with different character traits. Some could be happy and others sad but we are expected to handle them regardless of the mood. This allows me to engage with clients and have a better understanding of how to create a bright atmosphere for them. Restaurants are designed to give comfort and are considered happy places.

How do you manage to multi-task different roles?

For four years now I have grown to handle the eatery business. I can make a cocktail, juggle a bartender and waiter role, play chef and also sometimes serve as a barista. I am convinced that I can draw a good balance taking up different roles which are dependent on time management and allocation. Also I ensure to create a ground for team work which saves time and produces better work results. I have also learnt to focus on some areas and allow others to learn by training them in areas I know better than they do. In this way work runs smoothly and often never overwhelming.

Do natural talents require training?

To add professional value to one skillset requires equipping oneself with knowledge. Watching my mother cooking at a small restaurant in Kibuli was not enough. I opted to turn my desires into a profession bent on the dream of becoming one of the best chefs the country can have. I recommend a knowledgeable touch through training to skillset to enhance a rich career. Natural given skills are not enough on their own.

What achievement so far?

Social capital is my best win in interacting with various people. This enriches my soul and mind with information that helps me resolve life challenges as I also get to learn different languages. I get to travel places for instance my bosses recently gave me a trip to Istanbul for training since I am currently placed at a Turkish restaurant. I also own a simple farm in Gomba, my home village, which comprises three cows, eight goats and poultry. I have managed to set up a boutique in Wabigalo.

What has been your worst experience?

I made a drink and a customer did not pay claiming that it was not well prepared yet she had finished it all. This made me look incompetent and embarrassed but I have learnt to keep my cool over time. I also detest the seasons where customers are scarce since I do not get to interact with people and take care of their leisure needs.

How do you resolve challenges?

In case of any misunderstanding with clients, I come off first to calm the situation. I put the client first and I keep reminded that it’s my role to keep people happy and contented with the services. My simple rule is that the customer is always right.











