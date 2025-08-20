Music saved me from suicide

Cyrus Muwanguzi, known to friends and fans as Syro, came into this world on August 25, 2005, in the bustling neighbourhood of Kyebando, Kawempe North, Kampala. Born to Joy and David Ssebagala, his childhood pulsed with the vibrant beats of Kiganda music. From the moment he could walk, Muwanguzi danced, his tiny feet keeping perfect time with the drumbeats that filled his home. By age seven, he was not just dancing; he was singing too, his voice surprisingly rich for such a small frame.

His parents, recognising his gift, became his first and most ardent supporters. They would wake to find him practising dance moves in the living room at dawn and fall asleep to the sound of him humming new melodies. With a group of neighbourhood children who shared his passion, he formed an informal performance troupe. Although they never settled on a name, their talent spoke volumes at weddings, political rallies, and birthday parties across Kampala. The day the music stopped.

The first warning came subtly; a persistent headache after school one ordinary Tuesday. Muwanguzi, then 11, brushed it off, joining his friends for their usual evening games before bedtime. But by morning, his world had shattered. "I woke up and could not move," he recalls, his voice catching even now. "I screamed for my mother, terrified when my legs would not respond." At Mulago hospital's neurology ward, doctors delivered the devastating diagnosis of paraplegia, complete paralysis of the lower body caused by spinal cord nerve damage.

His parents, unwilling to accept this fate, embarked on a desperate tour of Kampala's best hospitals, Nsambya, Mengo, CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital in Kawuku, only to hear the same verdict at every time. "The last neurologist sat us down," Muwanguzi says. "He told us gently but firmly that I needed to accept my new reality."

The weight of a new reality

The adjustments came hard and fast. A specially-fitted corset, costing the family Shs300,000, became necessary just to keep his spine supported while sitting. School, once his sanctuary, became impossible since he could not sit through lessons without pain, and concentrating through the discomfort proved futile. His parents hired a private tutor, but the bright learner who had always topped his class now struggled to keep up. When his Primary Leaving Exam results came back with Aggregate 22, it felt like salt in an already festering wound.

The performing gigs dried up overnight. Event organisers stopped calling, though audiences continued asking about "that incredible young dancer."

The cruelest cut came when his former troupe members would return from performances with envelopes of cash, telling him how crowds had specifically requested him. "They would faithfully hand me my share," he says, "but the money felt like pity."

Darkest before the dawn

At 13, Muwanguzi hit his breaking point. A botched gallbladder surgery left him bedridden for months, his body wracked with pain his numb legs couldn't even feel. The indignities piled up, soiled diapers changed by his aging parents, watching through windows as other children played football in the dusty streets, the pitying looks from visitors who didn't know what to say. One afternoon, as his parents napped, exhausted in the next room, he seized a kitchen knife. "I was not crying anymore," he describes with chilling calm. "I just felt... nothing."

As he pressed the blade to his throat, he remembered all the sacrifices his family had already made for him. He remembered that his mother sold her best gomesi to pay for his medications, his father, although always tired from trying to earn a living for the family, was available to carry him on his back to the bathroom because the wheelchair could not fit. With these memories, he dropped the knife.

The healing power of song

In that moment of surrender, music returned to him. First as whispers in the dark, then as full verses scribbled in a notebook. He began composing, not the upbeat Kiganda of his childhood, but raw, honest lyrics about pain, hope, and second chances. His English compositions, polished through voracious reading, carried surprising depth for someone with only primary education.Today, the 20-year-old's TikTok account (@Syro) overflows with these musical diaries. Although mainstream success eludes him so far, his followers cling to every post. "When someone messages that my song got them through their own dark night," he smiles, "that is my reward."

A legacy of strength

Doctors now believe his condition may be genetic because when the family looked back at their history, they discovered that his great-grandfather and a young nephew had similar symptoms. But they have also offered this consolation; neurological conditions can sometimes improve unexpectedly. Muwanguzi holds this hope lightly, focusing instead on what he can control, his music, his message, and his determination to show others that even when life takes away your ability to dance, the music never truly stops.

His father, Ssebagala, often says the family did not just save Muwanguzi, he saved them too. ‘‘We thought we were losing a son,’’ he reflects. ‘‘Instead, we discovered a poet, a fighter, a light for others in the darkness.’’ As Muwanguzi puts it while tuning his small keyboard: ‘‘My legs stopped moving, but my heart refuses to stop singing.’’



