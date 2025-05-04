Muslim women: When modesty is a choice

In Uganda, where Muslims are roughly 14 per cent of the general population, modest dress code is usually the visible sign of a Muslim woman’s faith. However, at first glance, sometimes it is hard to tell due to the difference in women’s choice of dress. Islam promotes modest dressing, and this is strongly noticeable on the streets of Kampala on Fridays, when Muslims have public sermons followed by congregation prayers and throughout the month of Ramadhan, as they fast. The shift in dressing raises questions around identity, choice and the society’s perception of Muslim women in a culturally diverse setting.

Modesty and expectations

For most Muslim women, modesty comes with a public standard. An abaya (Muslim dress) and hijab (veil) become a silent contract with the society assuming certain behaviours in return. Halimah Adams, a young businesswoman, admits that when she dresses modestly, she avoids certain places or saying and doing particular things because doing so would reflect back on her religion. At the moment, she is dressed in a way that is required of good character. “Sometimes I may act differently when dressed differently,” Adams says. She confesses that people treat her different, if not all the times that she dresses modestly. Modesty has earned her good treatment and respect in particular places. Adams signifies an increasing number of young Muslim women whose modesty has a social mirror reflecting not only faith but also how society expects them to act.

Questioned faith and Judgement

Choosing to dress immodestly is usually met with questions of why and statements such as ‘You do not look Muslim’. Jaliah Nalubwama Mayali, a marketing and communication specialist is no stranger to such questions and she finds it strange for her faith to be questioned. This has made her realise how important it is to break stereotypes and remind people that Muslims are incredibly diverse. ‘Islam is faith, not a style,” Nalubwama argues. Sumayah Kemigisa, a graduate of Makerere University Business School (MUBS), balances between modesty and immodesty. This however, puts her at the receiving end of the same comments about her dress code, which has no impact on her. “I do not go by people’s opinions and judgement, it is only Allah to do so,” Kemigisa says.

Shift and weak faith

Hadijah Kassim, an assistant bond manager at Lexus ICD, Namanve, expresses that her shift from immodest to modest stems from the fact Ramadhan is a month of purity, repentance, accompanied with rewards and Friday is a day where Muslims are brought together by sermons. “I am not going to wear something inappropriate to go to the mosque,” Kassim says. She emphasises that dressing modestly should not be limited to clothing but rather to intention. Although some may translate modest dressing only during Ramadhan and Friday, Ibrahim Saad Mugema, an Imam in Kibuli, remarks it could indicate fluctuating commitment, citing that faith is a personal journey. “Allah judges sincerity, not perfection,” Mugema says. “Partial adherence could signal a struggle or gradual growth, not necessarily weak faith.”

Personal preferences and identity

When asked about whether her daily dress code reflects her identity as a Muslim woman, Nalubwama responds that it is a balance, reflecting her journey with faith. Despite modesty being important, the way she expresses it may vary. “Sometimes I wear a mini, but what matters most is that I am comfortable and true to my values,” Nalubwama shares. Furthermore, Khadijah Adam Suleiman, a young mother, highlights that the choice of dress among Muslim women varies. Some choose modesty as a way of expressing faith and spirituality, while others may wear western style depending on their personal preferences and cultural norms “Choices vary depending on their individual interpretation of Islamic teachings and cultural backgrounds,” Suleiman says.

Mugema highlights that according to the Koran (24:31), women should dress modestly by covering their awrah (body except face and hands) and dress in clothes that do not reveal the body shape, focusing on Taqwa (intention) and gradually adapting hijab if needed. “In today’s context, this means balancing faith with modern life, opting for stylish yet modest outfits,” he shares adding that the key is dignity, not restriction. Also men and women share the responsibility of modesty referring to the challenges that young Muslim women face in this generation

Support and not shame

Mugema stresses the responsibility of leaders to guide young Muslims to seek knowledge and seek supportive communities while also adapting. provided the core principles of Taqwa (consciousness of God) remain undamaged. “Leaders should guide people with compassion, not condemnation,” he urges According to him, Islamic teachings on modesty are timeless but adaptable to cultural contexts. They key is balancing religious obligations with personal circumstances while maintaining sincerity. The Koran stresses the importance of modesty not only in clothing but gaze and conduct.