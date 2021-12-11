My crush faded on learning he infected someone

Who are you? My name is Hope Mourisha, real name Hope Eunice Samanya, and I am a compassionate, empathetic, hardworking and lively young woman. I am also a fast learner, good listener, who is quite reserved and non judgemental. Where did the name Mourisha come from? I used to participate in school drama and that specific year , I had a lead role and my stage name was Mourisha. We had an interschool regional competition whose theme was about sensitisation, prevention and cure of HIV/Aids and I emerged the best actress. I was awarded a medal and certificate. I stuck with the name. What do you do? Many things. Firstly, I am a lawyer and I engage in a number of charity drives, especially in August and December every year. Above all, I am a fashionista. When did you settle for fashion? Since I was in Senior Two. I used to engage in fashion shows at school and in 2019, I went commercial by establishing She Secrets clothing line. How do you balance all that you do? I have a high drive and thirst for success and I allocate time to different tasks so that I do not do the wrong thing at the wrong time. I formulate a work plan too. What is the first thing you do when you wake up? I check the time on my phone and pray. The first thing you do when you get to work is...? My work is centred around reading. So, the first thing I do is read.

You fondest childhood memory...?

My father carrying me on his lap whenever he returned home from work. He always took care of me when I was sick.

Who was your first best friend ?

Joyce Taaka in Primary One. She was very bright and hardworking. Our class performance sort of alternated from Primary One to Primary Seven. When I was number one, she would be number two. Unfortunately, we lost contact many years ago. I hope she is okay.

Your first kiss was...?

I do not remember the details well but it gave me butterflies in my stomach. It happened in Jinja when I was 19 years old and I would rather keep the person anonymous.

First crush?

Usher Raymond, long time ago. However, my crush faded on knowing he had infected a woman with herpes.

The first book you read was...?

Gulu Gulu Goes to school. I enjoyed that book and I can still read it. When I was young, I wondered how a goat could actually go to school yet when I visited my grandfather (RIP) most of the goats were taken to eat grass.

First job was...?

Teaching basic computer skills as well as how to use Facebook at WH computer cafe in Senior Four vacation. I had done Computer studies at O-Level and I happened to be good at it. I did the job because I used to enjoy using computers.

First salary?

Shs150,000.

What do you like about your job?

I love creating and bringing designs to life after imagining how they would look on a person.

And then when I see my creation on somebody, I feel so fulfilled.

As a lawyer, it is fulfilling to be part of a profession that promotes justice in society. At least I can write poems and stories to penetrate the minds of readers.

Most memorable experience?

My trip to Zanzibar ; the food, the people of Zanzibar are so hospitable, and waking up to a quiet environment with only whispers from waves of the ocean and tree branches.