My crush faded on learning he infected someone

Mourisha is a creative director of Shesecrets, a clothing line. She is also a lawyer, writer and  philanthropist. 

By  Isaac Ssejjombwe

What you need to know:

Who are you?
My name is Hope Mourisha, real name Hope Eunice Samanya, and I am a compassionate, empathetic, hardworking and lively young woman. I am also a fast learner, good listener,  who is quite reserved and non judgemental.
Where did the name Mourisha come from?
I used to participate in school  drama and that specific year , I had a lead role and my stage name was Mourisha. We had an interschool regional competition whose theme was about sensitisation, prevention and cure of HIV/Aids and I emerged the best actress.  I was awarded a medal and certificate.  I stuck with  the name.
What do you do?
Many things. Firstly, I am a lawyer and I engage in a number of charity drives, especially in August and December every year.  Above  all, I am a fashionista.
When did you settle for fashion?
Since  I was in Senior  Two. I used to engage in fashion shows at school and in 2019, I went  commercial by establishing She Secrets clothing line.
How do you balance all that you do?
I have a high drive and thirst for success and I allocate  time to different tasks so that I do not do the wrong thing at the wrong time.  I formulate a work plan too.
What is the first thing you do when you wake up?
I check the time on my phone and pray.
The first thing you do when you get to work is...?
My work is centred around reading. So, the first thing I do is read. 

