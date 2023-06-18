My father linked us up

Rebecca Mbabazi’s father is a doctor who worked at the same hospital as Amos Nyesiga. He always told Amos about his family and how his only girl is very intelligent.

“I looked forward to seeing Rebecca because her father always praised her. I developed feelings for her even before we met physically and since we were not going to the same church, I had never had the chance to interact with her,” Amos says.

One Saturday, her father asked that they go together since he and Amos went to the same church.

“I obeyed but my first impression of Amos was he looked so proud and we stopped at exchanging pleasantries. Then I spent the rest of the day with my father,” she recalls.

At their church, a record of visitors is taken every Saturday , and Rebecca wrote her name and contact in the visitors’ book. This is how Amos got Rebecca’s phone contact and later he contacted her. They had casual conversations.

Impressed by her demeanour and beauty, Amos then became friends with Rebecca’s brother because they had similar personalities.

“Her brother is jolly, he loves football and had similar business interests as myself, so we connected easily. He also told me more about his sister,” he says.

They were friends for about three months and on his birthday in March last year (2022), he took her with him on a trip to Kabale. There, he made mention of his interests and that he wanted to have a serious relationship that would later lead to marriage.





He was enthralled by her beauty, intelligence, humility and passion to serve God. Amos wanted to keep the friendship with Rebecca’s father alongside learning more.

“It was not hard for me to accept him because he had won the hearts of two important men in my life. My brother and father. My father had always told me that he is an intelligent and hardworking workmate. So, I did not hesitate to date him,” she says.

The proposal

In July 2022, Amos was not sure that Rebecca would accept him. He spent about Shs500, 000 on the proposal.

“I was about 70 per cent sure from the look of things. I got in touch with a few friends who would comfort me in case she declined my proposal. On a boat cruise with saxophonists, in the middle of Lake Victoria at Kaazi Beach, I went on one knee and popped the question,” he recounts.

Rebecca had in a casual conversation mentioned to one of Amos’’ friends that, “I would love a proposal on water. I felt so special when he proposed to me and I accepted to marry him.”

Preparations

On August 28, 2022, the couple had their kukyaala and the introduction was on February 18. Friends and family contributed towards their Shs25m budget.

“A wedding in Kampala is one of the scariest things because of the expenses involved. I am glad that we did not have any debts. My best man came in handy. He had a network of service providers since he had just had his wedding,” he says.

Since they were both working, the couple failed to take leave from work, so the best man and organising committee met the service providers. On the eve of the wedding, Rebecca had to go for church rehearsal, but instead went to do her nails, pick her gown as she and waited for her maid of honour who was travelling from Mbarara.

“I did not take leave from my workplace until two days to my wedding day. I had one day to do my nails, hair and pick my gown. The different service providers kept calling but I did not have anyone to help me handle the pressure because my matron was travelling from Mbarara. The day was so hectic that I did not sleep,” Rebecca says.

Meanwhile, Amos says, “The wedding eve was tedious until I was told to put away my phones. I was angry at Rebecca because she missed church rehearsal, yet I was worried about the uncertainties of the next day. I failed to sleep.”

The moments

Rebecca was disappointed by her make-up artist and hairstylist who did not keep time.

“Our church service was supposed to start at 10am, so I told her to come to be at the hotel by 5am, but she came two hours later. Luckily, we had a different make-up artist assigned to the maids. We were 30 minutes late and my make-up was wet,” she says.

Not all was gloom, she enjoyed the moment her father walked her down the aisle.

“Two other outstanding moments were, when no one came out to say they had a genuine reason as to why we should not be wedded. I got emotional when my brother cried at the time he was giving me away,” Rebecca relates.

Amos was so excited about the vows. “I even stammered while saying our vows. I was also thrilled by the full church attendance despite being in the morning and a work day. ”

Cutting costs

The best man to the couple was handy in cost-cutting because he helped in handling the service providers. The couple paid for a reception venue package which meant; when one hired a hall they offered seats, tables, drapery, security and parking at Shs4m.

The decorator charged them Shs3.5m. Meanwhile they bought their food from the village and hired a catering group to prepare it. Since it was a work day, they did not pay for photography at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort.

Maurice Cakes baked their unique five-tier vanilla, strawberry, lemon and red velvet flavours centre piece and 10 giveaway cakes. The cake did not have any cream or icing and it cost them Shs1.5m.

Highlights

Date: February 24, 2023

Groom: Amos Nyesiga

Bride: Rebecca Mbabazi

Church: SDA Najjanankumbi Church

Main celebrant: Pr Hanington Ntuulo

Reception: Mengo Teachers’ Hall

Guests: 400

Budget: Shs25m

Theme colours: Royal blue, charcoal grey and white