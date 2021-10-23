My father should have seen the man I’ve become – Wabwire

By Isaac Ssejjombwe More by this Author

So what is the Duke of Edinburgh International Award about?

It is a programme that young people get to participate in to build their commitment towards the community through service, to build their skills and use them to solve problems in their society and also strengthen their physical activity and also increase their love and venture in the process of building their resilience towards solving challenges.

Where did this humanitarian work start from?

It started while I was in Senior Six after I volunteered to work with the Red Cross. This opened me up to community service volunteerism.

As a humanitarian, how have you benefited society?

We have offered services such as fundraising for over 167 youths to get university tuition. We managed to raise over Shs180million to support them. We have also been helping in capacity building for the young people on how to start-up businesses.

It seems you are a busy man. What is the first thing you do in the morning?

The first thing I do is to pray. I believe in putting God first in everything I do.

First thing you do when you get to work?

After checking on my people, I go through my emails to look for pending work, and what lies ahead then follow up on my to-do list for the day.

Earliest childhood memory?

I come from a humble background in Mbale. Coming from a trading family, I had an opportunity of travelling to different parts of the country. It was always nice dealing with people of diverse cultures. At one point in my childhood, I was staying in a barracks, all these shaped my ability to be a diverse person I am.

First best friend?

He was called Jacob. We used to play and ride bicycles in kindergarten but unfortunately he drowned while we were playing near the lake. That was one of the key challenges of staying near water in Busia. I still remember him because he was a very good friend of mine.

First kiss?

It was in Top Class, we were playing with a certain girl and it happened.

First book you read?

Peter and Jane, I read it while in Top Class. It was a basic story book. But I also remember books like Snow White, Oliver Twist, Things Fall Apart and Mine Boy among others. I identified a lot with them.

First job?

I got a job as a receptionist at the Red Cross but later on grew in the ranks after training in first aid and disaster management. In disaster management, I led over 50 other volunteers and got exposure in German, Denmark, UN Standards, World Food Programme, Unicef among others. I worked there for 3-4 years before I went and concentrated on school.

First salary

I was earning Shs250,000 which was like 5k per day. I used to ride a bicycle for 16 kilometres every morning and would reach the office very sweaty. But it wasn’t about the hustle but going to work and doing what I could to help. It was either that or I would go back to bricklaying which was one of the other things I used to do in my Senior Four vacation besides being a porter on sites.

Current job?

I’m the Executive Director of Faraja Africa foundation which looks at solving problems that affect the continent that is hit with a lot of issues like poverty, political instability, and unemployment. Our mission is to prepare emerging leaders to deal with such issues. It is an exciting role because I get to interact with young people all over East Africa and Africa and also increase opportunities to work.

What do you like about your job?

This is one of my dream jobs because I get to do the things I love about serving the community. Changing lives of different individuals and influencing policies in the process and creating opportunities for economic empowerment and using digital tools to achieve what we want to achieve.

Most memorable experience?

When I contested for Guild president at UCU without anything. I had no support because I was a nobody but I won in a mighty way.

Biggest regret in life?

I didn’t show my father that he had changed my life. I was a very stubborn child and he couldn’t see the greatness in me. I felt I needed more time to show him that he had raised a good person. Even with his humble job as a public servant, he had done a good job with me. But in honor of his memory, I will continue doing great even without anyone seeing it.

Best advice?

I would like to tell the young people out there that your background is an opportunity to propel yourself because the harder your background, the stronger your foundation and the more you will be able to resiliently manoeuvre through life and the challenges it brings to you.

Hobbies

Community organizing, adventure, technology, reading and movies.

Best friend

