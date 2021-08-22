My first kiss was actually a lesson

By Olivier Mukaaya More by this Author

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

I always wake up at 5am, say my prayers and meditate for at least 30 minutes. This is the time I assess myself, to see if I am still of the set path. Then I start planning for the day.

Besides, I use my mornings to have some time with my children to teach them a few things.

How did you end up in your line of work?

I fell in love with computers when I was still a child. When I was in Senior One, my dream was of building my own computer laboratory even when I never had resources. However, within the course of my work, I have learnt how to do different things such as coding and developing software. At the moment, there are many people using systems and software we developed from scratch.

Who are some of your clients?

Supermarkets, pharmacies, schools and hospitals around the country.

What is the first thing you do when you get to work?

When I go to office, I brief the staff, give them instructions on urgent assignments. The days differ according to the demands of a particular day, for instance, on days I have to go to the field, I will start with a case study on the client to be handled. This helps me understand that client better while it also shows them that the company invests time in them.

Earliest childhood memory?

I lost my father when I was six years-old. Someone lied to me that he had gone overseas and that anytime, I was going to go there and meet him, it is a lie that I have failed to forget.

First best friend

I usually make more than a friend but there is one friend that became a brother in high school, he is called Mubiru, we joined university and later graduated together. We are still working together.

However, there is another friend I met in Mbale called Kuloba who is working in Abu Dhabi, we usually link up whenever I am in Dubai.

First kiss

It was with a friend during my second year at the university, she was teaching me how to kiss. I remember her telling me that I had to close my eyes and just like that, I landed my first kiss.

First book you read?

Rich Dad Poor Dad, I read this during my A-Level and to date, I listen to the audio version of the book.

First job?

I lost both my parents at an early stage, this means I am a product of other people’s efforts. My first job was as a porter at a construction site at my aunt’s place in Nabweru. I used to earn Shs2,000 per day including lunch and transport.

What is your current job?

An entrepreneur, I invest in many things, right now that include a brick factory.

Most memorable experience

Working for a prominent businessperson in Mbale, while working with him, he funded my first trip to Dubai, I learnt a lot of things on the trip that I can comfortably say that was my turning point. When I came back, I had changed the way I approached things and worked, I started making major moves.