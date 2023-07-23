My mother inspired me

Tell us about yourself…

My name is JB Halera, a CEO at Jb’s Tailored Fashions. I am a fashion designer and I tailor male outfits such as Kaunda(safari) and wedding suits. I was born in Kigongi Village, Kabale District.

I studied St Barnabas Primary School, Muyenga, then Muyenga High School before moving to St Stephen College, Masaka and Crane High School, Kitintale.

Thereafter, I enrolled for a catering course at Kigali Cooking School, Nyabugogo in Rwanda, but my passion was in art and fashion. So, for most of the part, my mother trained me in tailoring.

What time do you wake up?

On my normal working days, I wake up at 5am.

And what is the first thing you do?

I pray and do some exercises to keep my body in shape.

Did you ever think of doing this as a full time job?

To a certain extent because my greatest mentor has always been my mother. I grew up watching what she does and loved it. This greatly shaped my interest.

What makes you different?

I put in effort to deliver the best amidst the competition.

Clothing business seems tricky depending on the season, what motivates you to carry on?

Positive feedback from my customers. They offer me endless recommendations and many appreciation messages. My customers make me feel recognised and motivated to serve better.

Being in a business that is mostly ventured in by women, have you met any criticism and how exactly have you reacted to this?

Not really! The nature of my business is a practical one which drives crowds back to who exactly made the outstanding outfit. A smartly dressed person is appreciated and the designer is immediately recognised regardless of the gender.

How do you handle your customers considering that you deal with people that may want a certain fashion design that might not match their personalities or shapes?

Well, it all depends on how free one is with their clients. I usually listen carefully and guide my customers on orders they make. But, of course some customers insist on their choices, thus I deliver their expectations because the customer is boss.

Who is your role model?

My mother, Ms Christine Owomugisha. She is a professional seamstress.

What do you think of the clothing and textile industry in Uganda today? And, what should be done to better it?

It is still growing, but I am happy that most of the people have loved our craft and they are loving the home-tailored outfits. I think that the government should limit the importation of already made outfits to create more market for the home-made clothes. They should heavily invest in the textile industry to produce high quality fabrics.



Your most memorable fashion statement or someone you styled that got you a breakthrough in business was…?

The Muwunya Boys, a dance group that was embarrassed live by one of the judges during live TV auditions. I was recommended by my friend and musician Bruno K.I took their measurements and gave them a made over look which went viral.

What was your first salary?

I have never been employed. I started my first business in 2012 after my dad’s death. I used to run a roadside snacks centre in Mayuge Town. That was my first source of income and on a good day, I would save about Shs60,000 as my profit.

Your biggest achievements are…?

Countless. I have travelled to various countries to make deliveries and do shopping. I have made new friends from the high profile circles.

I have trained more people and transformed their lives, plus we are one of the best fashion brands if not the best in East Africa.

Challenges you face include…?

High taxes on fabric because we import 99 percent of the fabric we use. However, we cannot do much because it is a government policy so we explain to clients why products are expensive.

How do you resolve them?

Fabric sellers , tailors have had meetings with the taxman and the minister of trade in Kiyembe.

Who is your best friend?

My wife, Mrs Miriam Tarinyeba Halera (Mimi).

Best advice you have ever received is…?

My late father Mr Pascal Bahati said; “My son, first of all, love God. Secondly, love money the rest will follow you. And, lastly marry one wife.”

Quick notes...

Your favourite drink is…? Homemade watermelon juice.

Do you hang out? If so, where?

I am a loner...most times I love being alone in a quiet place....it’s my best moment to think deep and be more creative in my business.

Which book are you reading?

Gifted Hands by Ben Carson.

Your favourite meal is…?

Posho and pasted fish.