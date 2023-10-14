My road trip adventures

A fter a few days of a Dubai trip, and as I was in the region, I decided to make a quick stop in Kuwait to visit my mother and help her out with a few doctor appointments. When we talk about development, infrastructure and first class services, Dubai always comes at the forefront, although Kuwait is considered one of the richest countries in the region, there is no way you can compare the two places.

As soon as we drove out of the airport in Kuwait, the bumpy and patched roads were still under our feet, with all the complaints that people have been lodging with the ministry of works. For years now, the quality of roads remains one of the worst I have experienced given the wealth of this nation.

There are also huge numbers of cars on the Kuwaiti roads, as every Kuwaiti family has one car per member who is eligible drive, plus other luxury cars that may be available in wealthier households. So, any normal Kuwaiti family with four children can end up having seven to eight cars parked outside the door, and eventually on the streets, so the Kuwaiti government has decided to limit the driving permits for foreigners by placing strict measures for who is eligible to obtain this permit. Although this helps the situation, it does not greatly improve it. On the other hand, there are hundreds of taxis on the roads, all those people who cannot obtain a driving permit will have to use taxis. It is good for the taxi business, and whoever owns it, but the roads remain quite congested.

Somehow, through my travels, I have come to the realisation that roads are mirrors of how the government of any country is operating. Even if I am not a big fan of Turkey, the roads there, remain one of the best I have seen in the region.