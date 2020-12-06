My sister caught a rat with her bare hands

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

Patra Kebisembo Kirungi is an editor working with KRC radio in Fort Portal City while her sister Jenifer Musana is the founder of Rwenzori Young Mothers Skills Empowerment Uganda also based in Fort Portal, they spoke to Alex Ashaba..

Patra

How would you describe Jenifer?

Jenifer is hardworking and reliable when it comes to executing assignments. On the surface, she might look like a tough person but when one gets to know her, she is a very sweet and loving person.

What is she scared of?

She is terrified at the sight of lizards. Whether they are in the ceiling or on a wall, she just screams.

What is the craziest thing she did as a child?

Our mother used not allow us to play outside. She was so tough that even if she was not around you would not risk. However, this one time, Jenifer really could not resist the temptation, to get her freedom she turned our mum’s portrait towards the wall and ran out.

What is her nickname?

Her nickname was Kaface (pretty) apparently she had a ka-small face. In fact everyone from our mother’s side knows that nickname.

What is your favourite childhood memory?

One time she was supposed to go to Kampala with our mother to attend our cousin’s graduation ceremony. That night she was too excited to sleep, she kept waking our mother up to make sure the bus did not leave them. She told me that I should not worry that she would bring me bread.

How often do you meet?

We both live in Fort Portal so we meet very often. If she does not come to my office, I have to go to hers or we visit each other’s homes.

What do you love about her?

What I love about her is her generosity. Every time I want help, she is there for me and for every one who asks her. She is also very knowledgeable. She is my source of so much information.

Jenifer

How would you describe Patra?

Patra is a lively, energetic person. She has always been so energetic. In fact as a child, her energy was too much for our mother. But age has mellowed her. She can still be stubborn though.

What is your childhood memory of her?

Patra was so protective of all of us. She would fight anybody who threatened us and ask questions later. I remember teaming up with her to fight our cousins and our uncles who were our age mates. We never fought at school because we knew there would be repercussions from our mother.

What is she scared of?

She is always scared of snakes.

What is the craziest thing she did as a child?

Patra’s childhood was filled with crazy stunts. One time she caught a rat with her bare hands. Apparently, the rat tried to bite her as she slept. She carried that thing to show it to our mother. That established her legend as a brave girl.

Also, one day our mother sent her to the market but she forgot what they had sent her to buy so rather than face our mother’s wrath, she decided to stay at the market until evening. She still got her beating.

What is her nickname?

She was called Kafigure because she was a big child.

What is your favourite childhood memory?

I remember a confrontation between a soldier and one of our aunties who was living with us. The soldier wanted to shoot her but she grabbed his leg, tripped him and ran away.

How often do you meet?

We meet every day because we both work in Fort Portal. If I do not see her, I have to call her or I tune to the radio at 8am when she reads the news..

What do you love about her?

She is my best friend. She is wise and practical, when I have a problem, she is the person I talk to and she helps me. She is my rock and encourages me not to give up on what I am doing.