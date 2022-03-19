My visit to Al-Aqsa

The day I had been waiting for finally came. I was about to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque and the dome of the rock, by far, one of the most sensitive spots in Israel. a spot that finds itself in bold headlines all year long. My Palestinian friends while schooling in Kuwait, never stopped talking about it, and how they hoped to one day pray there.

There are several entrances for this third holiest site for Muslims, but only one entrance is destined for tourists, and with limited time allocation. I got my headscarf ready, and walking through the old bazar, I kept asking the merchants along the road how to get to the entrance, and as I spoke Arabic, they led me towards the locals gate, a heavily guarded entrance, manned by Israeli soldiers. It was then that I discovered this was not meant for tourists. Of course I have not come all this way to go back empty-handed. With my scarf wrapped around my head, I was questioned by the soldiers, who asked for my passport, when they saw that I was born in Kuwait, it was a green light to enter. This was a historic moment for me. I visualised many of my Muslim friends who wished to be here. After touring the whole area, I went into the dome of the rock, the midday prayer had just finished and most worshippers were out already. I entered the mosque and took a copy of the Koran, found myself a corner and did some reading. At this point the lady side of the mosque felt like a gathering room of women, some prayed, others sat in a Koran study group while others took videos and exchanged daily conversations.

As I stepped out, I met a Palestinian female tour guide with Muslim women from Malaysia, she was giving them information about Al- Aqsa mosque “The furthest mosque”, she gave some detailed narrative of the periods of times and all the tests and trials this place had gone through, including destruction and earthquakes and how it was rebuilt again to its full glory. A very interesting point that she mentioned was that, just next door, near the Western Wall, known as the Wailing wall, the Jewish people are praying that one day they will take over this place and rebuild their temple that was destroyed.

In the evening, I visited the Wailing wall, the most religious site in Judaism, men and women pray separately. It was interesting to see that the women’s section was much smaller than the men’s section, yet it was 10 times more crowded. I asked my guide who was also a Jew about this, he said that it has been a point of heated discussion to allocate more space to women side, “that will not happen soon!” he emphasised.

