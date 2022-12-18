Nabukwasi: The budding author

Melanie Joyce Nabukwasi, 23, is on cloud nine after she published her first book titled My Culture My Identity Bamasaba. Nabukwasi, a photographer at coffee Barista and a communications specialist at The Coffee Yard in Sironko, says writing this book was a childhood dream that has come true.

The author has always been so passionate about her culture and wished she could write about it so as to inspire fellow Bagisu to fall deeper in love with the beauty of their culture. Even then, she adds, that she tries to depict culture from a female perspective and wants young girls to appreciate their culture.

“I also wanted to live my father’s dream because he always wanted to write a book, and now that he is 80 years old, I wanted him to see his dream materialise,” she says.

Change of perception

The budding author confesses to have grown up thinking culture was all about men being circumcised. Now she realises that the females do most of the work in nurturing the men who have been continuously honoured for preserving the Bamasaba culture.

Nabukwasi believes the book will be her turning point as well as the readers’ since it tackles the beauty of cultural values and their preservation that makes people who they are, especially in this fast-paced society.

She conceived this idea when she wrote My Culture, a poem in August 2019. The poem is about how culture cannot be silenced.

“How we speak, drink and dress is key to our our culture. Also, how we should treat our culture and different cultures with respect,” she shares.

Balancing act

The journalism and communication student who is waiting to graduate in February next year says she was studying while writing her book.

“How I balanced between school and writing is that I would dedicate three hours each day in the evening to do the write-up. One hour was for research and the other two were for writing my research findings. Also, my lecturers such as Dr Ivan Lukanda and Mr Kaija Akiiki played a big deal at every stage of revising the manuscript

However, the pandemic was a blessing in disguise. I did much of the writing during the lockdown because schools were closed,” she says.

She enjoyed writing the research about circumcision as it came with a lot of knowledge on how the Bagisu women loathe uncircumcised men in bed.

Nabukwasi believes since writing never stops, she will keep at it.

“I have many titles of unwritten books in my head. I will continue writing until my wheels fall off,” she says.

Bumpy ride

All was not rosy for Nabukwasi as sometimes she lost focus.

“However, my mantra is I have to finish what I started. During my research, some of the sources knowlegeable about culture did not believe in sharing information. Also little is known about women in Masaaba land and therefore few believed in a woman who was writing about the Bamasaba culture. This was my turning point,” she says.

Born to Alice Loy Buhule and Erinayo Walala Kibooli, Nabukwasi says the last book she read is The Lady, Her Lover and Her God by T. D. Jakes. This is a Christian book of advice and encouragement for women. It is an inspiration to women to become better in future, thus impacting the world.

And, the book she last bought was Napoleon Hill’s Think and Grow Rich from Huawei Books at $9.99 (approximately Shs32,400).

The budding author encourages people to read more because reading helps one to be knowledgeable about a specific subject and that the more you read, the more ideas you get.