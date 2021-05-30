Namatovu Mereceine-the sacristan 

Good Samaritan. Years ago, a sacristan at Rubaga Cathedral took in a 22-year-old mother with small children. One of those children, Violet Nantume, pays tribute to the kindness of the dedicated Church staff who nurtured her family.

“At 22 years, my mother Grace Nakirya left her husband in Masaka to seek refuge in her grandmother’s home in Kampala. When her aunts drove her away from their mother’s home, she was taken in, together with her children, by an acquaintance whom she knew through her work. Her aunts had sent her away from her grandmother’s house, because her children were a burden.

My grandmother’s house was luxurious with five bedrooms, a large sitting and study area, spacious dining room and a fully furnished kitchen with the most beautiful black and white terrazzo floor. As a child, I saw it as a dream castle and desired to own one when I grew up. I have hazy memories that whenever a one Jjaja Cissy came from America, my mother would whisk us off to hide in our great grandmother’s bedroom: a small room at the back of the main house.

In those days, my mother, worked at the Rubaga Church canteen. She was the cashier but also assisted in making snacks; chapatti, half-cakes and popcorn and cakes. She combined the work with parenting. Every morning she walked me to the kindergarten – Rubaga Hospital Nursery School. It is a mystery how I got in because it was a facility for hospital workers’ children only.

Often, she would be trapped. Because she worked in the restaurant she could not leave in the afternoon to pick me up when school broke off as it was during the peak hours of business – noon to 2pm.

From school, I would hang around the church until her workday ended. When, on one occasion, her employers at the canteen threatened to sack her for the time she took off the work tending to me she struck a deal with one Kayemba, a snacks vendor at the Rubaga hospital outpatient gate to step in for her.

At about the same time, she met Namatovu Mereceine Nsolola, a woman who was a sacristan at the church. Mereceine bought her own breakfast from the canteen, and on seeing me loitering, offered to babysit me while my mother worked. And when Maama could no longer put up with the insults at her grandmother’s house, Mereceine offered to take in my elder sister and I as my mother worked laboriously to find her own place and start life as a single mother.

Striking out on her own must have been tough for my mother. We lived with Jjaaja Mereceine for more than a year while my mother continued to stay at her grandmother’s house, about 20 minutes’ away. Maama was determined to organise herself to keep custody of her children rather than give them back to her husband. My father had offered to give financial support in exchange for custody of the children. On hearing this, my mother’s relatives pressured her to “pack the kids back to their father.” They also reminded her that she was still young, with prospects for another marriage. My mother stuck to her guns, adamant that her life belonged only to her children.

Jjajja Mereceine or Jjajja ku church, as we came to call her, was a sacristan (musakiristia) and a stickler for the rules – a disciplinarian. As a child, I hated it all. We prayed every morning and evening. We attended the Legion of Mary every Tuesday and church every Saturday and Sunday. It did not help that her job was also at the church, it was easy to spend the entire week there. When Pope John Paul II visited Uganda, we were at the centre of the preparations.

A sacristan is a revered position in the church and is performed only by trusted Christians. So Jjajja Mereceine was held in high esteem. She organised and arranged theholy altar of a major Catholic Church in Uganda. She selected the colours of the daily floral arrangement and decorated. We sometimes helped in picking flowers from the church flower garden to supplement ones that had been bought.

If the list of the chores ended here, the experience would have been largely pleasant. But there were also some not- so-pleasant jobs that we undertook, and these included laundry. Jjajja Mereceine was also charged with the responsibility of cleaning everything in the sacristy, from the mass robes and vestments to silverware used for Mass celebration. And since the church had no washing-machine, the vestments had to be hand washed.

Oh how I hated the laundry! Although cleaning the silverware sometimes paid off as we got to fight over crumbs of bread left over after Mass. Jjajja also leveraged it in exchange for chores and best prayer leader at home, a prize I, of course, never won, because I was good at neither. Sometimes, out of pity, my sister would share her prize with me, taking care she was not noticed while at it, for fear of being reprimanded by Jjajja Mereceine.

Unfortunately, for all the painstaking preparations, I did not get the Pope’s blessings when he visited the church in 1993. Being a sacristan’s grand-daughter was an enviable position; it should have guaranteed me a place in the front pew, together with the church leaders. Jjajja had bought me a new dress for the occasion. It was a beautiful white dress. It had to be white!

I had eaten well that morning, I still remember. So there was absolutely no explanation as to why out of the blue I started to cry. Jjajja never tired of narrating this part every time I went to visit her, even as an adult. She says I cried and nobody succeeded in calming me down. The priests tried, the nuns tried. And I hear, as Pope John Paul II advanced even closer to touch and bless the clergy outside Rubaga Cathedral, I went from crying to wailing. And that is how I missed the papal benediction!

As a child I was often called omusisita, the little nun, as Jjajja’s house was on the church property right in front of the convent. Somehow, Jjajja had succeeded in making me desire the convent life, dedicated to serving my Lord Christ and saviour through the Catholic Church. As a child when asked what I wanted to be, I would say, “I want to study to be a nun.”

I know Jjajja Mereceine was peeved when they asked her to take the little nun away. This meant she would also miss the blessings of the holy man. And the fact she was that close, but missed it was forever unforgivable! But the good soul she was, she loved and pitied me way into adulthood. She was also possessed of this dark humour, whenever anything went wrong, she would always remind you of the papal miss: “If only you had been touched by the Holy One way back as a child!”

Wherever she is, she should know she was already blessed for nurturing a helpless stranger and mother.”

Author: Violet Nantume