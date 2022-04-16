Namumbya still chasing her dreams

At 67 years, Margaret Namumbya, retired as deputy head teacher of St Mathias Kalemba Secondary School in Kayunga District in 2014. Having taught for 28 years, Namumbya says despite her age, she is optimistic that she will achieve her retirement dream.

“After retiring in 2014, I looked for a suitable place to start a science laboratory shop and bookshop but I have since failed to get it,” the mother of six children says.

“With a passion for teaching Chemistry and Biology, I thought that when I retire I would start selling science text books and genuine laboratory chemicals as a way of promoting education in my country,” she adds.

Namumbya is determined to start the projects, most likely in her home district of Bugiri, where she says, academic performance and teaching of sciences is still poor.

“I am old but I think it is not yet late for me to implement my dream projects, I only need to speed up,” she says.

Unlike many civil servants who start income generating projects in preparation for their retirement, Namumbya was conservative as she dedicated all her time to the classroom.

Dedication to work, she says, is a culture that was instilled into her while at Mt St Mary’s Namagunga, where she attained her secondary school education. This is one reason, she says, she has to date only managed to open a small retail shop in Kayunga Town.

“I do not regret dedicating all my time to my work. I am currently contented because there are many successful students that passed through my hands. And, as an old student of Mt St Mary’s Namagunga, I do not cherish being wealthy without excelling in what I am supposed to do,” Namumbya says.

This retail shop that sells clothes, soft drinks and other groceries keeps her going and active.

Her friends and former students come by to chat. In fact she says it is like her office now.

Preparing for retirement

Namumbya started her teaching career at Kampala High School before joining Lubiri Secondary School and was then transferred to St Mathias Kalemba Secondary School on promotion as deputy head teacher a post she held for 15 years.

With her senior position, Namumbya did not in put so much thought into preparing retirement.

She says during her time, the government had barred teachers from starting any side businesses, she did not start any projects.

“I mistakenly started preparing for my retirement when I was left with only one year to retirement,” she recalls.

“This was a big mistake, but I am happy that most of my former students are successful, and when they meet me they thank me for the work I did,” she says.

Mistakes made

Namumbya says she regrets not starting her two dream retirement projects while in active service.

Because of late planning she has failed to implement the projects but she is still optimistic to execute and attain them.

“I encourage all civil servants still in office to start planning for their retirement now,” she says.

The retired teacher adds that she had planted an acre of pine trees but because she lives very far, she has failed to supervise them, so thieves have stolen all of them.

Advice

Namumbya advises all people still holding office to serve with dedication, avoid corruption and to be patriotic.

“Today, whenever someone assumes office, she or he starts to steal. This is wrong, they should just work hard or smart and plan accordingly with what they earn,” Namumbya says.