Naomi Bishaka: Wife, author and feminist

Naomi Karongo Bishaka was one of those women that had presence. Her aura of elegance, joy and tranquility made her magnetic personality. She was born Naomi Karongo to Owekitinisa Yobu Ntungwerisho and Elizabeth Kyamukobwa on May 27, 1927.

Her father was a chief in the government of Ankole then under the British rule.

Being born in such a well off family gave young Karongo the opportunity to attend the best schools in the country of the time and even get an education at a time when girls were considered only good enough for marriage and housework. She started her education at Mbarara Girls’ Primary School, joined Gayaza High School and later joined Buloba Teacher Training College for her tertiary education.

Career

She taught at Mbarara Girls’ Primary School, Nsiika Primary School and Bweranyangi Girls’ School. She also worked in the west and east church of Uganda dioceses as a Mothers Union leader. Her work as a teacher, made her realise the need for sex education among adolescents which was considered taboo at the time. While fellow educationists and parents continued to give the subject a wide berth, Bishaka decided to take the bull by the horns.

John Ndigye one of the beneficiaries of her bold move relates that for weeks, he had been feeling strange.

“I was feeling moody, picking fights with my parents and smelling like a he-goat. After one blazing row with my father I overheard my grandmother tell my father that he needed to go easy on me because I was in omushogoyo (puberty). Every day I seemed to be turning into a fumbling day-dreamer and my pants seemed to be on fire.”

“And then I had the talk with Ms Bishaka. She explained to me about our body parts and the changes we undergo as we grow up and told me what to expect. That talk was an eye-opener for me. All of a sudden I understood what was happening to me because knowledge is power. I learnt what to do in order to manage the changes I was experiencing. After that talk, I felt like a blind man who could suddenly see,” he adds.

But even with this obvious effectiveness Ms Bishaka’s talks were still frowned upon and often evoked uncontrollable mirth from her audience, especially when she mentioned the unmentionables by their given names moreover in vernacular.

“Many of us including our teachers felt so embarrassed as she boldly talked about these things on assemblies,” he recalls.

But her audience’s discomfort did not deter her crusade and this diminutive woman single-handedly managed to change age-old customs and introduced a fresh narrative.

Feminist

I was one of the beneficiaries and I can never thank her enough for leading the way. She taught about menstruation and menstrual health long before it became a national issue. Generous Kyohairwe, a former pupil, recalls that she encouraged them to embrace the changes in their lives and taught them the consequences that came with them.

“She told us that menstruation was the body’s way of releasing toxic waste and made our bodies ready to give life. She made us feel special when she noted that it was us that would give birth to kings, queens, presidents, doctors and bishops, among others. He likened us to Mary the mother of Jesus. So instead of considering menstruation as a curse, we saw it as a privilege. In fact some of our friends who were late bloomers started looking forward to the changes instead of dreading it,” Kyohairwe relates.

She also taught general body hygiene and I still remember the bit about treating our underwear like any other piece of garment. She encouraged us to hang our panties out in the sunlight for proper drying and aeration yet our culture treated women’s underwear as taboo; to be hidden in dark corners and not seen especially by the menfolk.

She was the first feminist I met, she told us to be proud of our femininity and that we were powerfully and fearfully made as the psalmist asserts.

Counsellor

Florence Nightingale Tusiime, lauds Ms Bishaka for her capable leadership as head of Mothers Union.

“She taught me everything I know about marriage, child care, domestic hygiene and home economics. She taught us the importance of personal grooming and social etiquette. Sitting before her in our meetings was like being in the presence of a sage.”

The Bishakas PHOTO/COURTESY

No problem was too complex for her and all our challenges were solved. She taught us how to make soup from stones and pluck whiskers from dangerous lions without getting hurt. We left the meetings feeling like we could balance the entire world on our little fingers,” she relates.

Author and teacher

For me the lasting impression I have of this matriarch was the visit to her home in Ibanda. Even at 70 years old, she still kept her home so tidy, so beautiful and welcoming. The home, although not big by average standards had the feel of a palace; there were fresh flowers and no speck of dust anywhere in sight. After the visit, my friends and I were challenged to put more effort into keeping our homes in better shape and parted with our slovenly ways forever.

When she realised that she could not continue doing her work as she aged, she decided to put everything she knew about home management, marriage and many other topics into a book titled Eka nungi niguru ahansi (a good home is like heaven on earth) written in Runyakitara, the book is a treasure trove of wisdom and a perfect gift for humanity.

I wish the ministry of gender could translate this book into other languages so that many Ugandans would be able to benefit from it. Many marriages, careers and relationships would be bettered by it. How I wish we could all emulate her example and record and share our knowledge with others.

Model couple

Ms Bishaka passed away on January 19 and is survived by her husband Canon Sam Bishaka. The couple was married for 68 years and what a marriage it was! They were a model couple, especially in the Anglican community in Ankole. While most couples’ passion for each other cools as they age, the Bishakas love was in bloom forever and always called each other darling. While speaking at her burial, Alice Mwesigwa wife to Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa of Ankole diocese, described the deceased as a wise and caring mother to her four children Grace, Patience, Ezra and Christopher. And a dotting grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.