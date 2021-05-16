By Stella Riunga Rop More by this Author

Most days, I love being an African. And then we have weeks like this one, where the unwashed primates in charge of distributing electricity nationwide decide that we peri-urban residents are unworthy of this gift. Every time the rain pours, we brace ourselves, knowing the smell of candle wax will fill our humble homes until the sun shines again. I can just imagine the conversation that goes on at the National Powerless and Darkness Corporation (NPDC) headquarters whenever the rainy season begins:

CEO- NPDC: It is that time of year again folks, the Meteorological Department has assured us that it will be raining all through the month.

CEO- National Meteorological Department (muttering and glancing around furtively): Please don’t quote me on that. See terms and conditions in font 5 at the bottom of the monthly weather report.

Chief Administrator-NPDC: Boss, people are really complaining about the outages. Our Twitter page has nothing but complaints from the public.

CEO- NPDC: The problem with you, Festus, is that you are a PR person. What is ‘the public’? Who is ‘the public’? Is it your mother? Have you ever paid rent using ‘the public’?

Chief Administrator-NPDC: I am sorry Boss. But you see it is their taxes we use to generate the electricity, so I thought we should at least try to look as if we are working…

CEO- NPDC: Festus, you are not paid to think. No one expects you to think. NPDC is not a think tank and you are not the chief thinker. You are the chief administrator, unless you are tired of earning a salary and want to go and think while grazing smelly goats in the village I took you from, okay? I am the chief thinker, so all important thoughts shall come from me, okay? If I ever need some help with thinking I will tell you.

Chief Administrator-NPDC (chastened): I am sorry for thinking, Boss.

CEO- NPDC: Right, so where were we before Festus made me lose my temper?

* There is a commotion as the electricity goes off abruptly. The Chief Technician runs away before the CEO can slap him.* THE END!