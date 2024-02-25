New Year resolutions do not have to wait

As the year 2024 is entering its third month, I keep thinking if I had made any New Year resolutions, and I find that it has been a while since I made any, especially when I find that I am still struggling with achieving some old ones.

Resolutions are somehow related to hopes and aspirations, and of course when one is young, the list is long and diverse, with time and age, the list gets shorter and more focused, leaving out parts that waste time and energy, vain goals and mirage hopes.

Last week, I travelled to Dubai to finalise some unfinished matters. When I left Europe I had sensations of an imminent flu making its way through my nasal cavity.

So, before departure I tried all home remedies to stop the attack, but with the long flight things only got it worse. When I arrived in Dubai, I was almost unconscious and except for one day that I had to leave to an important appointment. I spent the rest of the time in my hotel apartment, calmly recovering and enjoying the company of my brother who travelled to join me.

Health matters above all

It is during these kinds of experiences that one realises that in reality, there is only one thing that matters. And that is health, the rest will just follow. While talking about health, no one will deny the devastating effects that Coronavirus left us with. Every time I think we have moved on, there comes along another story of how some people have suffered during that time, not only physically, but also mentally.

Some are still living traumatic moments, especially those who lost their jobs and had life changing decisions to make, such as selling their house and belongings to be able to survive. They are also talking about the serious side effects of the vaccine.

Funds for war not health

Unfortunately, humans are spending way too much on developing machines of war rather than funding medical research to cure the world from devastating chronic illnesses. Who believes that we are now launching spaceships to other planets and we still cannot find the cure for cancer, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease among many more ailments.

Going back to the issue of new resolutions, we seriously should not wait for the turn of a year. Life is so full of challenges that every single day can carry a new resolution.

It can be decided in the morning that today I will work on my patience, and by the end of the day a lot of advancement is achieved. It does not need to be an new one, we can always work on matters we already achieved and take them to perfection.