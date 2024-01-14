Nickie: The pet companion that walked almost 40km

How did you decide to take part in the walk?

I have a great friend Allan Namara with whom we normally do road trips and marathons. He is part of the Joe Walker Community who wanted me to join his six-member team during the walk.

Our team in the 60km-Remembrance Walk was Trail Blazers and I started from Kyebando Flyover back to UMA Lugogo.

Tell us about Nickie.

Nickie is my little brother’s Maltese puppy; he got her in Form Four vacation from his friend. She must be about six years old now.

When my brother was joining A-Level, he did not want to leave the puppy at home with mummy. I told him to leave her with me and when he’ is done with school, we would pick her.

How long have you been with her?

For about two years and she is so attached to me now. She chills with people at home when I am away but the moment I get home, she will leave everybody and come to me. However, much they call her she will not go and only eats food from either me or the askari at home.

Why did you decide to walk with Nickie?

I do lots of walks on Saturdays and Sundays and that is how I got to involve Nickie in the walk. She has ever walked 15km and every Sunday we run 10km in the evening with her. This time round, the target was to walk 20km, so I thought since she has ever walked 15km. It will be easier for her to walk the 20. I went with her, then all of a sudden, we ended up walking 40km.

Did Nickie walk all the 40 kilometres?

At the beginning, she walked well but from Kyebando to Busega, it started raining heavily. I was walking initially at a pace of 10 minutes per kilometre. But when it started raining we wanted to walk eight minutes per kilometer.

So, I started to walk a bit faster, and I was faster than her, so she kept running. I think she got heavy because of her fur, so she became slow, and I had to carry her.

Roughly, how many kilometres did Nickie walk?

I carried her for a short distance. I could say she walked about 36 kilometres of the 40 I walked.

What was her reaction after walking that long distance?

I think the worst point was the last 10 kilometres. We walked from Wandegeya through Kololo back to UMA. I think she had given up because she had not drunk or eaten anything so she started barking at everybody. She became disobedient, even when I told her to leave the road, she didn’t listen. I realised she was tired. At the last turn, she just decided to stand in one place so I had to carry her again for another two kilometres.

Why did not you feed her during the walk?

I tried to give her food during the walk, but she refused to eat and drink because she only eats from her plate. When I got home, I mixed water with glucose. I got her favourite food (pork), she took a shower and slept.

How does walking help Nickie?

Most times, Nickie motivates me to walk because she gives me company. We are partners in the walking and running. Like everybody needs exercise, I believe Nickie needs some element of exercise. Walking keeps her fit and she hardly falls sick.

For the two years I have been with her, she has not fallen sick. Maybe because of the vaccinations and washing being on time. I believe if that is coupled with exercises, it helps her as well. It reduces her level of panting and she can adhere to hard situations.

Besides company, what else does Nickie offer?

If anybody gets home and she does not know him or her, she will bark and make all the noise in the compound until everybody knows who is there. When someone is at the door, she will run to the curtains to peep.

I wake up at about 9am, so if I delay in bed, she will leave her bed and scratch the door until I wake up.

What is her character like?

She is quite emotional and jealous. Even when she sees me with my girlfriend, she sits near me so that she is seen as the one who is loved more. In short, she is quite attached, emotional, and submissive.

Is she expensive to handle?

That word is relative, depending on how somebody treats the pets they have because she does not eat too much food.

Nickie likes pork, so I pass by Kyadondo and get her a stick. She drinks more than she eats.

You just need to take care of the vaccination, grooming and where she sleeps is also very important. On average, she eats food amounting to Shs10,000 a day.