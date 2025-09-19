Not the Paris She Ordered

The movie is about Dawn (Cosgrove), an artist who has just been accepted into art school in Paris, France. Problem is, she cannot afford to go. Her younger sister convinces her to join a reality dating show promising the winner money and a trip to Paris. Dawn signs up hoping to lose fast by getting eliminated early, collecting the payment, and going to school.

However, things do not go as planned when it turns out that the show is being filmed in Paris, Texas, not Paris, France. Add that to Dawn’s attraction to one of the Gus, Trey (Fodé), and there are enough ingredients for intrigue. Cosgrove’s sincere demeanor is the most appealing thing about the movie. There is something about her that makes you root for her success. Then there is all the BTS of the reality show, which is on trend given all the matchmaking reality shows hitting our screens. The Wrong Paris offers strong rom-com weekend escapism in that you might have to let go of logic. But it is not too unbearable. There are a few laughs in there too to make the predictability bearable.