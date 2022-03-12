Nothing to celebrate

Brethren,

Today my humour bone is fractured and in HDU.

Those of you who are active on social media may have watched an ugly video showing several boda boda riders along a certain road in Nairobi attacking, stripping and generally violating a young female motorist. Sadly, this was not scripted. It was as real as the midday sun.

All my female friends were ready to combust with anger and sorrow after watching what happened to our sister. The scary part? It could have been any of us. Brethren, what makes it okay to do this sort of thing to a woman? We have seen it many times here; idle, lecherous louts molesting women to prove something—goodness knows what, if not the fact that they are criminal misfits deserving of death by stoning— to their equally miserable fellow louts.

As I write this, it is International Women’s Day but honestly, what are we celebrating? I cannot celebrate when the knowledge that leaving home and coming back unmolested by a man is not really a guarantee. I cannot celebrate when I know that if anything ever happens to me out there at the hands of a man, there will be a dozen ‘good’ men who will not be ready to come to my aid but will be quick to whip out their smartphones and record my humiliation, leaving it on the Internet forever.

I cannot celebrate when the formula to any popular hit song is to sing about some part of a woman’s body, or go into detail about the lewd things that the singer wants to do to a woman he has no intention of making any commitment to, except perhaps an STD.

Brothers, if you, a reasonable man with sense in his head and compassion in his heart, come across a man molesting a woman- verbally or physically- defend her. Protect her dignity, even if you do not know her. Let your common humanity be enough reason to stand up for her.