Nshemereirwe’s passion to ensure good education

She is an educator and mentor. Connie Nshemereirwe, a graduate of Civil Engineering worked in construction for three years and switched careers, from engineering to teaching.

Whereas she felt strongly compelled to do it, Nshemereirwe did not believe it was the right decision because it just looked like she had taken steps backwards considering that engineering is a highly sought after and better paying profession.

Nonetheless, she made the career jump. After completing her first year Masters in Educational and Training Systems Design in 2004, Nshemereirwe was absolutely convinced that she had made the right decision. It is then that she understood the process of creating a better learning environment, motivating students to learn, and finding out if they had indeed learnt what they were supposed to learn.

It set her squarely on the journey to making the contribution that she feels she owes the world; to help people become fully aware of who they can be.

The beginning

Part of the building blocks to Nshemereirwe’s career switch was ignited when a friend asked her to stand in for her while she took maternity leave. She had to prepare for classes, interacting with students and have the luxury to deeply investigate any academic topic that she fancied.

Nshemereirwe enrolled for a doctorate (PhD) in education focusing her professional energies on exploring ways through which she could contribute to transforming the education systems in order to produce individuals who can usefully diagnose and address unique challenges as Africans.

For her PhD, she researched about the many students who score high grades at high school but decline at university as measured by the Grade Point Average (GPA), factoring in the students’ former school and socioeconomic status.

She discovered that there were two major factors that could explain their high performance at A-Level, and that the absence of these factors once the student joined university then meant the student’s true ability was revealed. Sometimes that ability was not as high as reflected in their A-Level grades.

Two key factors are the school where the person sat their A-Level exams, and the subjects that the student studied. For secondary school, it turns out that some schools have advanced methods of getting students to study for and pass the examinations without them grasping the concepts in the examination for any length of time beyond the exams.

“What this means is that the A-Level grades only reflect a temporary memorisation of the ‘right answer’ without a long term or deep grasp of the concepts. When incoming university students came from such schools then this usually explained a large part of their A-Level performance, and the effect fell away once they had to apply what they should have learnt at that level,” she says.

Then, the choice of subjects. It turns out that the industry around passing exams is a lot more developed around certain subjects than others, or that some subjects lend themselves to memorising the answers more than others.

In her study, the former were labelled as “easy” and the latter, “hard” because given enough support they were easy or hard to pass without grasping the underlying concepts.

Helpful results

The results of Nshemereirwe’s PhD studies, then, can be applied to the processes by which select students for university entry are done. She says not all As or Bs are equal.

“A in one subject may be more comparable to a C in another subject if teachers are trying to select the most able students; unfortunately, some more able students are denied entry because they chose the “hard” subjects, and say got a “C”, even if this “C” was comparable to an “A” in an easier subject,” she explains.

The other application of the results of her PhD study is to challenge the high focus on passing A-Level exams given that they determine one’s access to university education vis-à-vis the long-term educational gains or lack of them. Or, there is need to diversify the university entry requirements so that a student’s true ability and knowledge retention is more likely to determine their entry into university.

“Worse still, the most affected by the status quo, of course, are students from less resourced and in many cases rural schools, who despite their potential have next to impossible chance to compete,” the educationist observes.

Currently

Through a podcast where Nshemereirwe shares her thoughts with distinguished scholars from across the continent to determine where Uganda’s sector is going wrong and how things can be done right.

“I break down the latest research findings on educational quality for the lay audience,” she explains.

Her career entails a 15-year-journey as a university lecturer, researcher and one-time acting Dean of the Faculty of the Built Environment at Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi.

She quit academia in 2016 and opted to collaborate with teams across the world to deliver workshops in leadership, communication and policy engagement for scientists and researchers.

“I head the Africa Science Leadership programme at the University of Pretoria in South Africa. My career has also been majorly dominated by voluntary work. After I received my PhD, I took it upon myself to bring the voice of African scientists to the global discussions around the processes of creating and disseminating knowledge about our natural and social reality, and to highlight, in particular, the dominance of this space by the interpretations of reality by science produced in and by the West,” she explains.

To that end, she was invited to join the Global Young Academy, which comprises 200 of the world’s most excellent scientists, and whose mission is to give a voice to young scientists from all over the world, including those from underrepresented countries.

She also contributed to discussions on how to put science at the service of society as a member of various international science and policy bodies, the most prominent of which is the International Science Council (ISC), which is the body that advises the UN on scientific matters.

“The thing that keeps me alive, and going strong, is potential that our continent is brimming with, and that I can play a small part in actualising that potential. Given that Africa’s population is expected to double by 2050 - a mere 28 years from now- meaning more than one billion people will be added to our population, change is urgently required to make sure those additional children receive an education that will enable them to thrive and help Africa rise to her rightful place,” the educationist observes.

Lesson

Nshemereirwe tutors adults. In her experience, to successfully coach or tutor adults one has to be, a fully formed adult themselves.

“A person who is not sure of who they are or what they bring to the table may not be able to objectively evaluate the needs of the person they are helping, and may too easily be drawn into drama that is not their own, or find themselves compromising their values to please the other,” she relates.

A leader ought to own up when they make a mistake.