Of floods and El-Nino preparedness

Brethren, it’s flu season here and we can barely hear each other above the cacophony of nose-blowing, hacking coughs and ear-splitting sneezes. Louder than the noise, however, are the warnings that El Nino is coming. What is your level of El Nino preparedness?

First, your children. Can they swim? If floodwaters were to enter the house, would they manage to float? Now, I know the middle one is a bit dramatic and would probably spend all her energy screaming for help, but please, don’t give up on her. I advise you to do a few El Nino practice drills before the day arrives, that way, you will all be ready when the time comes.

Second, take a good look at your house. How much rain can it handle without falling apart? What do you need to reinforce? Of course, this is with the assumption that you are not living in a mud-walled house because things could get a little tricky if that is the case. You know, with the rain come all types of creeping and crawling animals, and I’m sure you would not enjoy being serenaded to sleep by an oversized cricket in one ear and a frog with a throat infection in the other.

Third, do you have an emergency destination? If the worst came to the worst, where would you go? Saying that you’ll drive seven hours in the pouring rain to your mother’s place [with the dramatic middle child complaining the whole way] is, of course, a very bad idea.

Perhaps you have a friend with a large house, you know, those seven-bedroomed monstrosities that people build to tell themselves ‘sorry’ for the years of suffering that they had to go through to get to where they are now. This is the time to book early and ask for a place to be reserved for you. Make sure you plan to give them a little cash to cover your meals, like the good guest you plan to be.